Alberni hosts Island track and field championship

Albert District Secondary School hosted the Vancouver Island Secondary Schools Track and Field Championship on Wednesday, May 16 and Thursday, May 17.

The event drew hundreds of students from Campbell River to Victoria to compete in a variety of events at Bob Dailey Stadium, and Port Alberni students ended up with a few medals at home.

ADSS student Samuel Wynans placed first in the Junior Men 100 Meter and 300 Meter Hurdles events. His teammates Briana Anderson (Senior Women 100 Meter) and Jonah Wynans (Senior Men 400 Meter) each finished third in their Hurdles runs. Mackenzie Loyer (Junior Women 3000 Meter) also earned a third-place finish.

Grade 8 ADSS students had a strong showing, led by long-distance runner Emily Hunt, who placed first in two races (Women 800 Meter and 1500 Meter). Ezra Frost finished first in the Grade 8 Men 1500 Meter Steeplechase, while Leo Vezina finished third in the Grade 8 Men 400 Meter Dash. Olivia Warman placed third in the Grade 8 Women Long Jump, and the Grade 8 4×100 Meter Relay Teams finished second (Women) and third (Men).

Kamryn McKean placed first in the Junior Women Javelin Throw, and third in the Junior Women Shot Put. Her teammates Bella Hall (Junior Women Discus Throw) and Sean O’Neill (Junior Men Hammer Throw) also came away with third place ribbons.

In the Special Olympics category, Arianna Phillips earned three golds (Women 400 Meter Dash, Women 100 Meter Dash and Women Shot Put). Her teammates Ryan Golden (Men 400 Meter Dash) and Nick Andrew (Men Shot Put) also placed first in their Special Olympics events.

Full results from the two-day event will be available at http://vancouverislandschoolsports.ca. The provincial championships for high school track and field will take place this week.