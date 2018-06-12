Alberni Men’s Club rolls the dice

Alberni Golf Club holds roll the dice competition, despite weather

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The weather man wasn’t exactly on our side for the Men’s Club event on Sunday. It was cloudy with sunny periods and a few showers.

The roll the dice competition was very interesting. Some of us had luck with the dice—others not so much. Coming in first with a remarkable 64 was the foursome of Steve Pointon, Wayne Johnstone, Jack Sparks and Darrell Van Os.

Also shooting a 64, losing by retrogression, was the group of Preben Rasmussen, Cal Davies, Dave Mann and Masami Hirayama. In third place with a score of 70 was the team of Vito Coldarulo, Bob Matlock, Darren Van Dyk and Vic Carlton. Fourth place was the foursome of Colin Hamilton, Jim Petersen, Don Grill and Paul Saulnier. The final prize was awarded to Steve White, Devin Cusson, Bill Bjornson and Tylo Smith, carding a 71.

Closest to the pin winners were Ron Barker on No. 2, Wayne Johnstone on No. 4, no one on No. 13 and Jacks Sparks on No. 17.

One final note, gentlemen: there will not be any Men’s Club activities for the next two weeks. Next weekend will be the Men’s West Coast Amateur. The following Sunday is the Ladies West Coast Tournament.

