Alberni men’s golf club hosts wind-up

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

It was a soggy, rainy day as the Men’s Club teed off on their wind-up day last Sunday. All in all, it turned out to be a fun day, despite the drizzle.

Many thanks to Bowerman Excavating and Rainbow Lanes for their contribution to the day! Also thanks to Club Captain Cal Davies and his committee, Don Grill, Preben Rasmussen. Brian Tall and Masami Hirayama, for their dedication and hard work during the season.

The format was a computer picked four-man scramble.

Coming in first, carding 65, was the team of Jim Proteau, Wayne Johnstone, Dave Mann and Gary McLeod. Second place went to the foursome of Joe Henri, Cal Davies, Dennis Frykas and Darren VanDyk with 66.

Also with 66 was Chris Gardner, Jim Peterson, Bill Bjorenson and Wolf Suhr. In fourth place with 67 was Colin Hamilton, Phil Anker, Ron Barker and Gerry Fagan. In fifth place with 68 was Preben Rasmussen, Gary Korven, Jack Sparks and Paul Saulnier.

Recording 69 was the threesome of Fred Fredrickson, Bob Matlock and Tylo Smith. Next was the threesome of Brian Tall, Steve White and Bill Morin. In eighth was Glen Trask, Sam Parhar, Masami Hirayama and Vic Carlton, with 71. The final prize went to the team of Steve Pointon, Darrell Van Os, Brent Stolth and Don Grill.

The closest to the pins were awarded to Dave Mann on No. 2, Steve Pointon on No. 4, Sam Parhar on No. 13 and Dave Mann on No. 17. In the shootout it was Bob Matlock on No. 3, Steve White on No. 8, Fred Ferdrickson on No. 11 and Brian Tall on No. 16. The second shot on No. 1 was won by Preben Rasmussen with the second shot on No. 15 going to Joe Henri.

Congratulations go out to Dave Mann who on Sunday, Sept. 30, while it was raining like mad, took his 7 iron and recorded a hole-in-one on No. 2.