Alberni men’s golf club hosts wind-up

It was a soggy, rainy day as the Men’s Club teed off on their wind-up day last Sunday. All in all, it turned out to be a fun day, despite the drizzle.
Coming in first, carding 65, was the team of Jim Proteau, Wayne Johnstone, Dave Mann and Gary McLeod. Second place went to the foursome of Joe Henri, Cal Davies, Dennis Frykas and Darren VanDyk with 66.
Also with 66 was Chris Gardner, Jim Peterson, Bill Bjorenson and Wolf Suhr. In fourth place with 67 was Colin Hamilton, Phil Anker, Ron Barker and Gerry Fagan.
The closest to the pins were awarded to Dave Mann on No. 2, Steve Pointon on No. 4, Sam Parhar on No. 13 and Dave Mann on No. 17. In the shootout it was Bob Matlock on No. 3, Steve White on No. 8, Fred Ferdrickson on No. 11 and Brian Tall on No. 16. The second shot on No. 1 was won by Preben Rasmussen with the second shot on No. 15 going to Joe Henri.
Congratulations go out to Dave Mann who on Sunday, Sept. 30, while it was raining like mad, took his 7 iron and recorded a hole-in-one on No. 2.