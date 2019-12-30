Alberni Midget Bulldogs take bronze at home tournament

The Alberni Midget Bulldogs celebrate a goal scored by Owen King in the second period of the bronze medal game against Cowichan. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The home team came away with a bronze medal in the Alberni Valley Minor Hockey Association’s Winter Classic Midget Recreation Tournament.

The tournament ran from Dec. 27-30 at the Alberni Valley Multiplex, with six teams from across the Island competing for gold.

The Alberni Midget Bulldogs won their first two games against Oceanside teams, followed by a tie with Cowichan and a loss to Powell River before facing Cowichan again in the bronze medal game on Sunday. Alberni opened the scoring halfway through the first period, but Cowichan tied things up in the second with a shorthanded goal. This was followed by a flurry of goals: Alberni scored five in a row, including two on the powerplay, before Cowichan was able to answer with one of their own.

The Bulldogs added to their lead with a goal in the third, and although Cowichan scored one more in the final minute of the game, Alberni took the game, 7-3, to win the bronze medal.

Later on Sunday, Powell River beat Campbell River 6-3 for the gold medal.



An Alberni player battles for the puck. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

An Alberni player fires a shot on the Cowichan goal during the bronze medal game. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)