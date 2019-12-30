The Alberni Midget Bulldogs celebrate a goal scored by Owen King in the second period of the bronze medal game against Cowichan. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Alberni Midget Bulldogs take bronze at home tournament

Recreational tournament held at Alberni Valley Multiplex from Dec. 27-30

The home team came away with a bronze medal in the Alberni Valley Minor Hockey Association’s Winter Classic Midget Recreation Tournament.

The tournament ran from Dec. 27-30 at the Alberni Valley Multiplex, with six teams from across the Island competing for gold.

The Alberni Midget Bulldogs won their first two games against Oceanside teams, followed by a tie with Cowichan and a loss to Powell River before facing Cowichan again in the bronze medal game on Sunday. Alberni opened the scoring halfway through the first period, but Cowichan tied things up in the second with a shorthanded goal. This was followed by a flurry of goals: Alberni scored five in a row, including two on the powerplay, before Cowichan was able to answer with one of their own.

The Bulldogs added to their lead with a goal in the third, and although Cowichan scored one more in the final minute of the game, Alberni took the game, 7-3, to win the bronze medal.

Later on Sunday, Powell River beat Campbell River 6-3 for the gold medal.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

An Alberni player battles for the puck. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

An Alberni player fires a shot on the Cowichan goal during the bronze medal game. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

An Alberni player drives to the Cowichan net. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Previous story
Myers scores 2 as Canucks thump Flames 5-2 for fifth straight win

Just Posted

How to ring in the new year in Port Alberni

Two different events celebrate the arrival of 2020 on Jan. 1

Faulty welds caused ammonia leak at Alberni Valley Multiplex: TSBC report

Arena patron, not city officials, advised Technical Safety BC of leak

Two options exist for Christmas tree chipping in Port Alberni this year

Alberni Fish and Game Club taking trees by donation as well as city in 2019

Arrowview Hotel demolition makes progress

DJ Excavating will raze the remainder in next few weeks, says owner

Uu a Thluck volunteers serve Christmas dinner for 400 in Port Alberni

Biennial community dinner sets record with highest number of people participating

Animals, house parties, manhunts: Top 10 most read stories across B.C. in 2019

Here are the stories that caught your eye in 2019

Full weight of B.C.’s employer health tax to be felt in 2020

Payroll tax fuels ‘gig economy’ drift away from full-time jobs

B.C. VIEWS: A toast to civil debate in the new year

Not only is name calling juvenile, it is unproductive

Hofer makes 18 saves as Canadian juniors dump Germany 4-1

Canada responds after worst-ever loss to Russia at world tourney

Women report two kidnapping, robbery attempts with similar suspects in Victoria

Suspect descriptions are similar in both incidents

Small parking stalls and late-night vacuuming: Top 10 absurd 911 calls in 2019

E-comm 911 says calls are not just strange, they can be dangerous

Second victim identified in B.C. Christmas Eve attack

GoFundMe page identifies Nellie Williams as second person killed in Duncan assault

LifeLabs facing proposed class action over data breach affecting up to 15M clients

LifeLabs said the data hack affected up to 15 million customers, almost all of them in Ontario and B.C.

Canadians with health issues face difficulty finding affordable life insurance

There’s a trend of people needing insurance for a longer period

Most Read