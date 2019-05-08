Jessie Mcguckie catches some air during Round 3 of the Honda Canada Island Championship Series in Port Alberni. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Alberni Motocross hosts racing action

Round 3 of the Honda Canada Island Championship Series took place in Port Alberni

Alberni Motocross hosted racing action last month for Round 3 of the Honda Canada Island Championship Series.

The races took place on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21. Heavy rains on Thursday and Friday made for a difficult, muddy track for practice day on Saturday, but volunteers Dylan Hansen and Geoff Brown groomed the track that evening. The sun came out early and dried the track, making for epic conditions.

Local food vendor Mr. Potato was extremely busy feeding all the spectators and racers from all over the Island.

Port Alberni riders used the home track advantage to take home trophies in all classes. Young locals Charlie Roberts (85cc) and Asher Brown (65cc) dominated, finishing almost a half lap ahead of the nearest racers in their classes.

There were 107 entries in the series. The local results are as follows:

Cooper Dockendorff 3rd in 50cc (4-6)

Rylan Peffers 4th in 50cc (4-6)

Emerson Watt 5th in 50cc (4-6)

Hunter McNabb 3rd in 50cc (7-8)

Ashlynn Watt 5th in 50cc (7-8)

Bayden Coates 6th in 50cc (7-8)

Austin Dockendorff 1st in Schoolboy

Ben Gibson 3rd in Schoolboy

Ty Cyr 5th in Schoolboy

Dwight Dockendorff 1st in Plus 40

Paul Hansen 2nd in Plus 40

Geoff Brown 3rd in Plus 40

Mike Voysey 4th in Plus 40

Charley Roberts 1st in Supermini

Davin Jeffery 11th in Supermini

Dylan Hansen 3rd in Youth Open

Drake Richmond 6th in Youth Open

Alex Haley 7th in Youth Open

Jessie McGuckle 9th in Youth Open

Asher Brown 1st in 65cc (7-9)

Blake Dockendorff 2nd 65cc (7-9)

Kaiden Whyte 4th 65cc (10-11)

Paige Hansen 2nd in Ladies

Geoff Brown 1st in Vet Junior

Mike Vosey 3rd in Vet Junior

Dwight Dockendorff 1st in Vet Master

Charley Roberts 1st in 85cc (12-16)

Davin Jeffery 11th in 85cc (12-16)

Drake Richmond 1st in Junior Open

Austin Dockendorff 4th in Junior Open

Ty Cyr 7th in Junior Open

Zack Heck 13th in Junior Open

Dylan Keen 15th in Junior Open

Jessie McGuckle 16th in Junior Open

Alex Haley 3rd in Intermediate Open

Dylan Hansen 2nd in Pro Open

Alberni Motocross Association is a non-profit organization that has been located at the end of Milligan Road since the early eighties. This is the oldest track in British Columbia. The association’s goal is to promote off-road motorcycle safety and family fun. The track has racers from five years old to 60.

The next race will be Round 6 of the Honda Canada Island Championship Series and will take place on Sunday, June 1. Admission is free for spectators, and racing action will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Previous story
Kentucky Derby winner Country House won’t run in Preakness

Just Posted

Trucker films near-miss on Highway 4 near Alberni Summit

‘I have a collection of those videos,’ says driver Fred Gorosh

Beaver Creek club unveils new playground

Beaver Creek Community Hall celebrated its 70th birthday last weekend

Port Alberni Lawn Bowling Club looks for youth

Junior Championships take place in Nanaimo this year

Alberni Valley Museum’s heritage fair makes history

17th annual event featured some firsts

Hesquiaht Braves revive basketball tournament in Port Alberni

More than 30 teams took the court

Ever see birds perform a mating dance? Western Grebes flap around at B.C. wharf

Enderby resident Barb Tomlinson caught two Western Grebe birds performing a mating dance in Salmon Arm.

Dead grey whale on Washington State beach to be towed away

The whale washed up on Sunday. Its gender, age and cause of death have not been determined

Dog bites bylaw officer at B.C. homeless camp

Head of city bylaws department suffers ‘nasty bite’

Man killed at Vancouver construction site in possible electrocution

Emergency services treated two people on scene, but only one was taken to hospital

Toddler airlifted to hospital after falling from dock near Squamish

The girl, 18-months-old, was air lifted to BC Children’s Hospital after falling into water at Porteau Cove

B.C. man in critical condition after assault at Okanagan beach

A Penticton man has been charged in relation to the incident

Summer-like heat hits B.C. this week

Flooding isn’t likely according to forecasters

Bikers plan to give bullied Shuswap girl a lift

Two groups of motorcyclists from Alberta plan to visit Haldane Elementary on May 10.

Hot cars hide dirty money, B.C. organized crime investigation shows

Buying and selling super-cars an international money laundering tactic

Most Read