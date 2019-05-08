Alberni Motocross hosts racing action

Round 3 of the Honda Canada Island Championship Series took place in Port Alberni

Jessie Mcguckie catches some air during Round 3 of the Honda Canada Island Championship Series in Port Alberni. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Alberni Motocross hosted racing action last month for Round 3 of the Honda Canada Island Championship Series.

The races took place on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21. Heavy rains on Thursday and Friday made for a difficult, muddy track for practice day on Saturday, but volunteers Dylan Hansen and Geoff Brown groomed the track that evening. The sun came out early and dried the track, making for epic conditions.

Local food vendor Mr. Potato was extremely busy feeding all the spectators and racers from all over the Island.

Port Alberni riders used the home track advantage to take home trophies in all classes. Young locals Charlie Roberts (85cc) and Asher Brown (65cc) dominated, finishing almost a half lap ahead of the nearest racers in their classes.

There were 107 entries in the series. The local results are as follows:

Cooper Dockendorff 3rd in 50cc (4-6)

Rylan Peffers 4th in 50cc (4-6)

Emerson Watt 5th in 50cc (4-6)

Hunter McNabb 3rd in 50cc (7-8)

Ashlynn Watt 5th in 50cc (7-8)

Bayden Coates 6th in 50cc (7-8)

Austin Dockendorff 1st in Schoolboy

Ben Gibson 3rd in Schoolboy

Ty Cyr 5th in Schoolboy

Dwight Dockendorff 1st in Plus 40

Paul Hansen 2nd in Plus 40

Geoff Brown 3rd in Plus 40

Mike Voysey 4th in Plus 40

Charley Roberts 1st in Supermini

Davin Jeffery 11th in Supermini

Dylan Hansen 3rd in Youth Open

Drake Richmond 6th in Youth Open

Alex Haley 7th in Youth Open

Jessie McGuckle 9th in Youth Open

Asher Brown 1st in 65cc (7-9)

Blake Dockendorff 2nd 65cc (7-9)

Kaiden Whyte 4th 65cc (10-11)

Paige Hansen 2nd in Ladies

Geoff Brown 1st in Vet Junior

Mike Vosey 3rd in Vet Junior

Dwight Dockendorff 1st in Vet Master

Charley Roberts 1st in 85cc (12-16)

Davin Jeffery 11th in 85cc (12-16)

Drake Richmond 1st in Junior Open

Austin Dockendorff 4th in Junior Open

Ty Cyr 7th in Junior Open

Zack Heck 13th in Junior Open

Dylan Keen 15th in Junior Open

Jessie McGuckle 16th in Junior Open

Alex Haley 3rd in Intermediate Open

Dylan Hansen 2nd in Pro Open

Alberni Motocross Association is a non-profit organization that has been located at the end of Milligan Road since the early eighties. This is the oldest track in British Columbia. The association’s goal is to promote off-road motorcycle safety and family fun. The track has racers from five years old to 60.

The next race will be Round 6 of the Honda Canada Island Championship Series and will take place on Sunday, June 1. Admission is free for spectators, and racing action will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.