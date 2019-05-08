Alberni Motocross hosts racing action

Alberni Motocross hosted racing action last month for Round 3 of the Honda Canada Island Championship Series.
The races took place on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21. Heavy rains on Thursday and Friday made for a difficult, muddy track for practice day on Saturday, but volunteers Dylan Hansen and Geoff Brown groomed the track that evening. The sun came out early and dried the track, making for epic conditions.
Local food vendor Mr. Potato was extremely busy feeding all the spectators and racers from all over the Island.
Port Alberni riders used the home track advantage to take home trophies in all classes. Young locals Charlie Roberts (85cc) and Asher Brown (65cc) dominated, finishing almost a half lap ahead of the nearest racers in their classes.
There were 107 entries in the series.
Alberni Motocross Association is a non-profit organization that has been located at the end of Milligan Road since the early eighties. This is the oldest track in British Columbia. The association’s goal is to promote off-road motorcycle safety and family fun. The track has racers from five years old to 60.
The next race will be Round 6 of the Honda Canada Island Championship Series and will take place on Sunday, June 1. Admission is free for spectators, and racing action will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.