Alberni Motorsports Park hosts racing action

A truck kicks up some mud while taking a corner during the Wheel to Wheel race on Sunday. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Flaggers wave a racer past the finish line at the Alberni Motorsports Park on Sunday, July 28. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Tyson Hickey takes a corner in the “Green Machine” during offroad racing action on Sunday, July 28. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Two vehicles race for the finish line in the Wheel to Wheel race on Sunday, July 28. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Two trucks turn the corner during the Wheel to Wheel race on Sunday. ELENA RARDON PHOTO One racer nears the finish line during the Wheel to Wheel race on Sunday. ELENA RARDON PHOTO A pair of buggies compete in the sand drags at the Alberni Motorsports Park on Sunday, July 28. ELENA RARDON PHOTO The Ladies’ Class race takes off from the starting line during offroad racing action on Sunday, July 28. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

The Alberni Motorsports Park hosted racing action last weekend.

The Island Off Road Racing Association holds five off-road racing events at Woodward’s Pit each year. These events attract racers from all over Vancouver Island and the Mainland, racing everything from quads, buggies, high performance sand and mud trucks to heavy metal wheel to wheel trucks.

The next races of the summer will take place on Saturday, Aug. 24 and Sunday, Aug. 25. The final races are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21 and Sunday, Sept. 22.