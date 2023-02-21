Alberni senior boys basketball team headed to Island championships

Port Alberni’s Liam St. Onge dribbles around a pair of Tyees during the opening game of the North Island playoffs in Port Alberni on Thursday, Feb. 16. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Alberni District Secondary School (ADSS) senior boys have punched their ticket to the Vancouver Island Basketball Championships.

The team came out of the gates cold in their opening game in the North Island Playoffs against Carihi Secondary School on Thursday, Feb. 16. Carihi, on the other hand, was red-hot, draining their first trio of three-pointers en route to an opening 14-4 run.

Over the course of the next two quarters, the two teams were locked in a back-and-forth battle where there were 10 lead changes. By the end of the third, the ADSS boys took a four-point lead and never surrendered it again. Liam St. Onge shot 50 percent from the arc on his way to a 23-point night, while three other players had double digits in scoring: Ty Cyr led the team with 28 points, Blake Knoll had 17 and Dom Wynans had 11. Luca Centomo crushed Carihi’s hopes for a comeback with three consecutive defensive boards in the closing 90 seconds. The final score was 86-80 for ADSS.

In the North Island semi-finals, the ADSS team faced the top-seeded Dover Bay Dolphins. This was the first meeting between the two teams this season, and although the Alberni squad kept things competitive in the first quarter, Dover Bay’s Luke Linder scored 30 points in the second quarter to send the team reeling. The final score was 107-58 for Dover Bay.

The “nerves were a little bit tight” when ADSS faced Timberline Secondary School on Saturday, said head coach Craig Brooks. The stakes were simple: lose the game, and the season is over. Win the game and ADSS would advance to the Island Championships. Despite the nerves, the ADSS boys were able to pick up a convincing 84-58 win.

“Overall, beating Carihi in that first game just lifted the boys onto the right path,” said Brooks. “We looked a little shell-shocked when we played Dover Bay, but we took some lessons from that. In the Timberline game, we found our groove and found a way to play the game our way.”

The boys will be headed to the Island Championships at Stelly’s Secondary School on Thursday, Feb. 23. As the fourth-seeded team from the North, ADSS will be facing the No. 1 team from the South, which is Mount Douglas Secondary School. Brooks explained that the North Island has been “really strong” this year, and expects the semi-finals to be made up of mostly North teams.

“It’s going to be a battle,” said Brooks. “At this stage, there are no easy matchups. Everyone’s fighting to get to provincials. But if we can control the boards, we can control the game.”



