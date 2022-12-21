The 2022-2023 Alberni District Secondary School senior boys basketball team. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Alberni senior boys start the season 2-0 in high school hoops

Team cruised to an 85-49 victory to open league play

The Alberni District Secondary School senior boys basketball team has started the regular season off strong, picking up two wins on the road.

The boys opened official league play on Tuesday night (Dec. 13) at Kwalikum Secondary School. According to coach Craig Brooks, the boys began the scoring with a thunderous Ty Cyr dunk within the first three seconds of the tip-off and never looked back.

The Alberni Valley boys saw stat contributions from every rostered player as they cruised to an 85-49 victory. Team scoring was led by Ty Cyr (23 points), Liam St. Onge (22 points) and Dom Wynans (17 points).

The ADSS senior boys took to the road again on Thursday (Dec. 15) against Duncan Christian School and picked up a 91-33 win. This puts their overall record to 7-1 (2-0 in division play).

The team doesn’t play again until the new year, when they will host the Totem 67 basketball tournament, Jan. 5-7.

The 2022-2023 Alberni District Secondary School senior boys basketball team. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
