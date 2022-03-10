Alberni senior girls basketball team gets support from home town

The Cook family presents a cheque to the ADSS Senior Girls Basketball team before their trip to provincials. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

For their trip to the BC Provincial Basketball Championships last weekend, the Alberni District Secondary School (ADSS) senior girls had a lot of support from their home town.

The Cook Family and Friends presented a cheque for $7,545.78 to the ADSS Senior Girls Basketball team on Feb. 28. The money was raised with various raffles, auctions and donations from local businesses.

Sherri Cook said that one of the team’s coaches, Dennis Bill, reached out to her about some fundraising when he found out the team would be travelling all the way to Langley for provincials.

“I started planning that night,” said Cook.

Over 10 days, the family held various raffles and approached local businesses for support. The girls on the team helped out with a Loonie/Toonie auction at the Athletic Hall on Feb. 27.

Jeff Cook, the family’s patriarch, says the family is passionate about helping out youth and children in the community. As a child, he said, he often didn’t have the chance to travel because of a lack of funding.

“We don’t want kids to miss out on those opportunities,” he said.

Because of COVID-19, he added, the team didn’t have a chance to fundraise throughout the year like they normally would.

The ADSS Senior Girls did not bring home a provincial title, but finished the tournament with two wins and two losses. It was the school’s first provincial appearance since 1997.

The team will have a chance to play in front of their home crowd during the upcoming Totem tournament, which starts at ADSS on Thursday, March 10.

Port Alberni