Alberni senior girls win North Island basketball championship

Beth Bexson of the Armada battles for possession near the Wellington basket. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) The Armada girls celebrate an emotional win on Feb. 10, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) ADSS player Jordyn Broekhuizen sinks a basket. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) The ADSS girls celebrate after an emotional victory. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) The ADSS cheer team cheers on the Armada on Feb. 10. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) The ADSS cheer team cheers on the Armada on Feb. 10. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) ADSS player Jennifer Dick battles with a Wellington player. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) ADSS player Jenelle Johnson-Sabbas carries the ball up the court. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Natalie Clappis, Jordyn Broekhuizen, Jenelle Johnson-Sabbas and Jennifer Dick cheer on their teammates from the bench. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Alberni District Secondary School’s senior girls basketball team has nabbed the North Island Championship title.

The ADSS girls opened the first game of the AAA North Island basketball tournament with a win against the visiting Wellington Secondary on Thursday, Feb. 10. It was an emotional game for many of the Grade 12 players, as it was the last game the team will play on home court this year.

Jordyn Broekhuizen and Jennifer Dick led the scoring for ADSS on Thursday.

“It was a good win for us,” said head coach Ryan Broekhuizen after the game. “In the last quarter, we only gave up five points. We played good defence, and that’s what wins these important games.”

On Friday, the Armada won the North Island Championship with a 68-55 win against Isfeld in Comox. Broekhuizen said it was a “great, hard-fought game,” with Jordyn Broekhuizen scoring 25 points and Olivia Warman pitching in 20 points.

For Ryan Broekhuizen, this is his first North Island Championship in more than a decade of coaching.

The Armada senior girls have had a strong year, finishing the regular season with a 16-2 record. Their two losses were both against AAAA teams.

But it was a strange year for the team, with no fans in the stands after new COVID-19 restrictions came into place in December.

“That’s something we’ve truly missed this year,” said Broekhuizen. “We’re so looking forward to having cheering fans in front of us again.”

The team will now be heading to Stelly’s Secondary School in Victoria this upcoming weekend for the Vancouver Island Championships.

“Our goal is to win that and get to provincials,” said Broekhuizen.



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

basketballGirls basketballPort Alberni