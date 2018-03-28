Alberni U12 boys compete in Surrey Mayor’s Cup

Next action will be at the Mini World Cups tournament in Saanich on March 30 and 31

It was an exciting start to spring break for the Alberni United U12 boys rep soccer team.

The boys spent the weekend in Surrey to participate in the Surrey Mayor’s Cup, with more than 350 boys and girls teams from ages U9 to U18.

Their first game on Saturday morning was against the host team Surrey. It was a highly physical contest for the Alberni boys, who played a very strong game in a 4-2 loss.

The second game was Saturday evening against Chilliwack. After the first half Alberni was down 2-1, but came back strong in the second half to take the win, 3-2.

Sunday morning they faced Aldergrove in an evenly matched, fast-paced battle. The game was tied 0-0 until the end of the second half, when Aldergrove scored on a free kick to take the game 1-0.

The last game on Sunday afternoon was against Port Coquitlam. The boys were down 2-0 until a great goal by Alberni United to make it 2-1 at the end of the first half. Alberni dominated in the second half to earn two more goals and take the win, 3-2.

Team Manager Laura Miquez commented, “It was a great experience for our boys to be able to compete at this level. Alberni United definitely turned some heads this weekend, not only because of the challenge they brought to other teams but also because of their flashy socks.”

The U12 rep team’s next action will be at the Mini World Cups tournament in Saanich on March 30 and 31. They wrap up their year on April 8 at 11 a.m. at the ADSS turf field with a friendly match vs. the Comox Strikers.