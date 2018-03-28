The Alberni United U12 boys rep soccer team celebrate their performance at the Surrey Mayor’s Cup last weekend (while wearing flashy socks). PHOTO COURTESY TRAVIS CROSS

Alberni U12 boys compete in Surrey Mayor’s Cup

Next action will be at the Mini World Cups tournament in Saanich on March 30 and 31

It was an exciting start to spring break for the Alberni United U12 boys rep soccer team.

The boys spent the weekend in Surrey to participate in the Surrey Mayor’s Cup, with more than 350 boys and girls teams from ages U9 to U18.

Their first game on Saturday morning was against the host team Surrey. It was a highly physical contest for the Alberni boys, who played a very strong game in a 4-2 loss.

The second game was Saturday evening against Chilliwack. After the first half Alberni was down 2-1, but came back strong in the second half to take the win, 3-2.

Sunday morning they faced Aldergrove in an evenly matched, fast-paced battle. The game was tied 0-0 until the end of the second half, when Aldergrove scored on a free kick to take the game 1-0.

The last game on Sunday afternoon was against Port Coquitlam. The boys were down 2-0 until a great goal by Alberni United to make it 2-1 at the end of the first half. Alberni dominated in the second half to earn two more goals and take the win, 3-2.

Team Manager Laura Miquez commented, “It was a great experience for our boys to be able to compete at this level. Alberni United definitely turned some heads this weekend, not only because of the challenge they brought to other teams but also because of their flashy socks.”

The U12 rep team’s next action will be at the Mini World Cups tournament in Saanich on March 30 and 31. They wrap up their year on April 8 at 11 a.m. at the ADSS turf field with a friendly match vs. the Comox Strikers.

Previous story
FIFA to probe Russian racism against France players

Just Posted

Alberni U12 boys compete in Surrey Mayor’s Cup

Next action will be at the Mini World Cups tournament in Saanich on March 30 and 31

Alberni School District receives $2 million in funding

Funding comes from a $198 million provincial investment

VALLEY SENIORS: Society provides housing for seniors

Ernie Bigelow is proud of his society’s contributions

Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce receives funding from Rural Dividend

The Chamber of Commerce is being awarded $67,100 to provide entrepreneurial training

Port Alberni six-year-old boy’s death being treated as suspicious

The RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance with information

Are you plogging yet? Canadians are jumping on board a clean new trend

Melanie Knight in Vancouver has taken up a 30-day challenge to collect trash for 10 minutes

Former B.C. police detective pleads guilty to 3 sex-related offences

James Fisher made his guilty pleas at provincial court in Surrey

B.C.-born professor celebrated as mathematical ‘visionary’

Robert Langlands, described as ‘towering figure’ of modern math, has roots in White Rock

The root of the problem for B.C. man is the root

Giant willow root clogs drain at South Okanagan residence

B.C. city to fine those who give cash to panhandlers, buskers

Kelowna City says it plans to review the buskers program in light of public concerns

Travelling pig visits Vancouver

Christopher the Travelling Pig enjoys himself in Vancouver and Whistler

B.C. company denies link to Facebook data scandal

Victoria-based AggregateIQ Data Services denies any connection to Cambridge Analytica

B.C. Liberal MLA injured in workplace accident

Worksafe BC is investigating how he was struck by a loader at a Fort St. John concrete business

Rabbit haemorrhagic disease confirmed in the Comox Valley

The virus has also been confirmed in Nanaimo and Delta

Most Read