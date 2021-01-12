Alberni Valley Bulldogs alumni open the new year with honours

Alberni Valley Bulldogs alumnus Keaton Mastrodonato was named Atlantic Hockey’s Player of the Week at the beginning of January 2021. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs may not be able to take the ice for BCHL games right now, but a pair of Bulldogs alumni have been grabbing attention.

Former Bulldogs forward Keaton Mastrodonato was named Player of the Week by Atlantic Hockey on Jan. 7. Mastrodonato—now a sophomore at Canisius College—was “pivotal” in helping to lead Canisius to a sweep of Atlantic Hockey foe Mercyhurst in a home-and-home series earlier this month—their first competition in more than a month due to COVID-19 protocols.

Mastrodonato recorded two goals and two assists during the two-game sweep. He scored the go-ahead goal and assisted the eventual game-winning tally in Canisius’ come-from-behind victory in the opener on Jan. 2, then followed that performance with the game-winning goal and an assist in a shutout victory the following afternoon.

Former Alberni Valley Bulldogs defenceman and captain Mitch Oliver has also had a good start to the new year. He scored his first career goal with Lake Superior State Hockey on Jan. 8 in a game against the Northern Michigan Wildcats. The tally also happened to be the game-winning goal.

