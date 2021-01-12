Alberni Valley Bulldogs alumni open the new year with honours

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs may not be able to take the ice for BCHL games right now, but a pair of Bulldogs alumni have been grabbing attention.
Former Bulldogs forward Keaton Mastrodonato was named Player of the Week by Atlantic Hockey on Jan. 7. Mastrodonato—now a sophomore at Canisius College—was “pivotal” in helping to lead Canisius to a sweep of Atlantic Hockey foe Mercyhurst in a home-and-home series earlier this month—their first competition in more than a month due to COVID-19 protocols.
Mastrodonato recorded two goals and two assists during the two-game sweep. He scored the go-ahead goal and assisted the eventual game-winning tally in Canisius’ come-from-behind victory in the opener on Jan. 2, then followed that performance with the game-winning goal and an assist in a shutout victory the following afternoon.
Former Alberni Valley Bulldogs defenceman and captain Mitch Oliver has also had a good start to the new year. He scored his first career goal with Lake Superior State Hockey on Jan. 8 in a game against the Northern Michigan Wildcats. The tally also happened to be the game-winning goal.