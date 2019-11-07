Alberni Valley Bulldogs hockey games postponed due to ammonia leak

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs announced on Thursday (Nov. 7) that the Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9 games against the Coquitlam Express and West Kelowna Warriors have been postponed due to an ammonia leak at the Alberni Valley Multiplex.

Port Alberni’s hockey rink was shut down on Tuesday evening by Technical Safety BC after an ammonia leak was discovered in the brand new ice plant refrigeration system.

READ MORE: New ice plant failure forces closure of Alberni Valley Multiplex

No make up dates have been announced yet, but fans holding tickets for the postponed games will be able to use them for the rescheduled games when the dates are announced, or can exchange any paid tickets for an upcoming game this season.

“While we’re disappointed that this weekend’s games need to be postponed, we appreciate the hard work of city staff who have put in essentially an around the clock effort to try and save the ice inside the Multiplex,” said Bulldogs president David Michaud.

He added that due to an “unfortunate” setback late Wednesday evening, the games had to be postponed.

“We will work with the BCHL league office and determine potential dates for Coquitlam and West Kelowna,” he said.

The Alberni Valley Minor Hockey Association had a Midget Rep Tournament scheduled this weekend, but there is no word yet on whether or not the games will be postponed or cancelled.

“Everyone just wants to play, but obviously safety is a top priority,” said tournament director Kellie Steel on Wednesday evening.



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter