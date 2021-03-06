Alberni Valley Bulldogs hope to score large donation for West Coast General Hospital

Challenge is part of a league-wide initiative to help give back to teams’ communities

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs have teamed up with the WCGH Foundation in the past to deliver stuffed animals to patients at the hospital. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Teams in the B.C. Hockey League—including the Alberni Valley Bulldogs—are partnering with Shaw Communications for a new fundraising initiative.

From now until May 31, people are encouraged to participate in a text-to-donate initiative that will support 17 charitable organizations across B.C. that are facing challenges brought on by the pandemic. Shaw will match every donation dollar-for-dollar, up to a total of $3,000 per charity.

In Port Alberni, the Alberni Valley Bulldogs have teamed up with the West Coast General Hospital (WCGH) Foundation.

Bulldogs president David Michaud said organizations like the WCGH Foundation rely on the generosity of the community, especially now that the foundation has set a $2 million fundraising goal for the upcoming expansion of the hospital’s emergency department.

“We’re proud to team up with Shaw to support the WCGH Foundation,” said Michaud. “The foundation has set a goal of $2 million to for their portion of the emergency expansion at the WCGH, and our club wanted to be involved from the outset. I’ve had numerous discussions with Chris Francey from the Foundation and have told him the Bulldogs will be involved to help push them across the finish line.”

To take part in the fundraiser, text AVKIDS to 41010 to donate $10.

The Bulldogs’ fundraiser is the latest in a line of Alberni Valley businesses and professionals that have donated to the hospital foundation and are challenging others to do the same. The largest donation so far is from John Campbell, who pledged $250,000 toward a naming recognition, according to the WCGH Foundation.

