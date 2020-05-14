Alberni Valley Bulldogs president named BCHL Marketer of the Year

Alberni Valley Bulldogs president David Michaud has been named the BCHL’s Marketer of the Year for 2019-20.

Michaud joined the Bulldogs team in December 2018 when former Bulldogs’ business manager Tali Campbell announced he was leaving to join the Nanaimo Clippers. In the summer of 2019, Michaud’s group, Keycorp Sports and Entertainment, purchased a majority share of the Alberni Valley Bulldogs and Michaud became the new team president.

READ MORE: Alberni Valley Bulldogs have been sold

Prior to that, Michaud was the director of corporate partnerships and player development for the Penticton Vees from 2015 to 2018.

“I was surprised and very honoured to win this award,” said Michaud in a press release after the Marketer of the Year award was announced. “Like most of these awards, it’s really a team effort, especially in a community like Port Alberni. The people associated with the Bulldogs are what makes us go and I couldn’t run the Bulldogs without them. I feel very fortunate to be a part of the BCHL and I’m looking forward to welcoming our fans back into the Dawg Pound.”

On the ice, the Bulldogs enjoyed an 11-point improvement this year from the 2018-19 season, including five more wins.

READ MORE: Alberni Valley Bulldogs eliminated from playoffs after 2-1 loss to Nanaimo Clippers

Head coach and general manager Joe Martin, who also joined the team in the 2019 offseason, says he knows firsthand how important Michaud and the new ownership group have been to the team.

“Working with David this season has been my pleasure,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed the professionalism and dedication he has brought to our team and our city. We’re all looking forward to our growth as a club and he’s a big reason for that.”

Michaud was selected after a poll was conducted with marketers from around the league. The award is based on professionalism, marketing impact on the team and the league, creativity, willingness to work as a team and overall representation of the BCHL.

“David boasts an unwavering passion for the BCHL and his wealth of experience, along with his marketing knowledge, is such a valuable asset to our league,” said Barry Douglas, Chairman of the BCHL’s marketing committee.

