Alberni Valley Curling Club sees return of bonspiels

The Alberni Valley Curling Club hosted a mixed open bonspiel last weekend. It was the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared that the club has been able to host a bonspiel.

There were 18 teams in the Aurora Roofing Open Bonspiel, and a combination of local and family teams made it to the finals on Sunday, March 13.

The Glen Cheetham team won the ‘A’ event against the Brandon Sawyer Team.

The ‘B’ event winner was the Lindsay Cheetham Team over the Greg Dressler Team in an extra end. The ‘C’ event was won by the Rob Bonnar Team over the Tom Newton Team.

