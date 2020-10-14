Alberni Valley Curling Club set to re-open for members only

The Alberni Valley Curling Club (AVCC) will be re-opening next month with some changes due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and current public health orders.

Back in September, Curl BC released a number of new guidelines for the province’s Phase 3 “Progressively Loosen” return to play, with a modified game at the centre of its plans.

The guidelines allow for four-person curling but with a twist—only one sweeper per shot and physically distanced play.

In Port Alberni, the curling club’s 2020-21 season will run from Nov. 2 to April 1. The club will operate as a closed facility, available to members only, and will be limited to 50 people at a time. Viewing areas and locker rooms will be temporarily closed and masks will have to be worn when physical distancing requirements cannot be met.

A number of other safety precautions will be in place, including sanitizing stations and contact tracing.

“We are cautiously optimistic that things will remain as is in Phase 3, and that by following all of the Curl BC protocols and the B.C. health ministry advice, the season will be able to go ahead,” the AVCC executive members stated in a press release.

Curl BC is recommending that clubs avoid hosting bonspiels within the first month of opening. Once clubs have opened safely, Curl BC will recommend the “slow introduction” of regional events.

Registration for the Alberni Valley Curling Club is open until Thursday, Oct. 15. Register online at www.albernicurling.com.

