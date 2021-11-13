Alberni Valley elementary crosscountry runners wrap up season

Nearly 150 runners from across School District 70 gathered outside Wood School for the annual elementary cross country track meet last Monday, Nov. 8. The event marked the wrap-up to the elementary track and field season.

Maquinna Elementary finished first in team standings, followed by École Alberni Elementary and John Paul II Catholic School.

Wood School principal Darren Homan organized the event with a team of volunteers and coaches, said James Messenger, the SD70 director of instruction—learning and innovation. Messenger lauded organizers during a board meeting of SD70 trustees on Nov. 9.

The top 10 individual results in each division were:

Grade 6/7 Boys:

1. Marcus Fred – Maquinna

2. Daxton Swanson – Tsuma-as

3. Alex Linning – Alberni

4. David Chandler – Alberni

5. Josh Freethy – Alberni

6. Aston Boulter – EJ Dunn

7. Caleb Knudsen – JPII

8. Nolan Cross Maquinna

9. Marcus Newton – Alberni

10. Dylan Porter JPII

Grade 6/7 Girls:

1. Nya Wheatley – Maquinna

2. Ezme Wheatley – Maquinna

3. Kyla Miguez – Maquinna

4. Kyra Papove – EJ Dunn

5. Kallie Rochelle – Ecole D (Francophone)

6. Ella Mahovlic – Maquinna

7. Marika Penny – Wood

8. Mia Wolfe – Maquinna

9. Charle Eyford – Maquinna

10. Elise Lauder – Tsuma-as

Grade 5 and Under Boys:

1. Rowan Hodgson – Alberni

2. Carter Knoll – Wood

3. Kieran Netzer – Alberni

4. Michael Fory – Howitt

5. Trevon Dorais – Howitt

6. Tanner Neville – Wood

7. Heaton Bonnor – Howitt

8. Keaton Henri – Tsuma-as

9. Denzel Paulino Surry – École des Grands Cedres

10. Grady Waldriff – JPII

Grade 5 and Under Girls:

1. Elena Veilleux – JPII

2. Aimee Lambiotte – JPII

3. Abby Gow – Tsuma-as

4. Lyndee Klipa – Maquinna

5. Lark Klipa – Maquinna

6. Lizzie Beilert – Maquinna

7. (no name listed)

8. Annaliese Cole – Tsuma-as

9. Izzy Gow – Tsuma-as

10. Amiko Poole – Wood

