Lenore Bailey, centre, from Coombs Country Candy donates a $100 cheque to Karly Kluserits, a new member of the Alberni Valley Energizers, before the team left for Victoria. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Alberni Valley Energizers have fun at Operation Trackshoes 2018

Coombs Country Candy presents donation to team

Fifty athletes from the Alberni Valley Energizers spent the weekend in Victoria, competing in Operation Trackshoes.

The event is an annual sports festival for British Columbia residents with a developmental disability, and Port Alberni has been sending a team of athletes and supporters for many years.

The event took place June 8–10 at the University of Victoria.

Before the team left, Lenore Bailey from Coombs Country Candy presented them with a cheque for $100. Coombs Country Candy always raises funds at the October fun fair and donates profits to the team: last October there was a fire in the washroom at Glenwood Centre, and the building filled with smoke as all the participants were evacuated. The donation this year comes from some of the insurance money, Bailey explained.

“We always donate our profits (from the fair) to Operation Trackshoes,” she said. “We’ve been doing that every year since the fun fair started, around 10 years ago.”

