Alberni Valley lacrosse hopes to gain new players in time for 20th anniversary season

Players who showed up for the lacrosse tryouts included Jorn Haack (behind net) along with Lochlan Smith, Tanner Provencal, Oskar Tattri, Jasper Konkin and Weston Messenger. (MIKE YOUDS PHOTO)

The Alberni Valley Minor Lacrosse Association is hoping to gain some new players in time to celebrate its 20th anniversary season this year.

The association was formed back in 2002—shortly after the opening of the new Alberni Valley Multiplex—to bring lacrosse back for a new generation of kids after a 15-year absence in Port Alberni. The sport had previously been played at the old community arena and at the Gyro Lacrosse Box, where outdoor practices are still scheduled today.

Unfortunately, the association saw its 2020 season cancelled by COVID-19. The 2021 season had a few exhibition games and tournaments, but no league play.

“We did get a shortened season last year,” explained AVMLA president Kelly Fines. “But it took a while for the season to get started. Our numbers still suffered.”

This year, the AVMLA is planning to run a full season starting in April, with a novice tournament scheduled for Mother’s Day weekend in May. This will be the AVMLA’s first tournament since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared.

The association has been bolstering their numbers with a few “Try It” sessions for kids at the Glenwood Centre this month. The sessions are open to kids aged five to 15 and feature “very basic” skills and drills, said Fines. It’s an opportunity for kids to try out the sport before they register for the upcoming season.

“We do a little bit of running to get their feet moving,” he said. “We try to make [the sessions] fun.”

Fines said the AVMLA is still “working out some details” for a 20th anniversary celebration this year. He is hoping to have a Junior A lacrosse team play a game in Port Alberni, but this is still in the works.

“We’re coming up with some things for kids locally to take part in,” he said.

Kids who want to take part in a “Try It” session can drop by the Glenwood Centre on Tuesday evenings in the month of February from 5-6 p.m. Players must have their own helmet and gloves, but a stick will be provided.

“It’s a fun game, and fast-paced,” said Fines.

It’s also a good crossover sport for hockey players, said Fines, since it takes place in the summer.

For registration information, or for more information about the AVMLA, visit www.albernilacrosse.com.

