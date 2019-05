Alberni Valley Minor Lacrosse Association hosted its annual Novice Ice Breaker Tournament last weekend.

11 teams from across the Island, totalling 176 kids, played hard throughout the weekend.

Juan de Fuca’s three visiting teams placed first, second and third in the finals

The 2019 AVMLA Novice Tyees thank all the business owners for their generosity and the officials and volunteers who made the tournament a success.

The Alberni Valley Tyees took on the Comox Valley in a Saturday game during the Novice Icebreakers Tournament. ELENA RARDON PHOTO