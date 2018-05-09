Alberni Valley lacrosse players try out for Team BC

Team BC’s main camp will take place in Langley this weekend

Alberni Valley Minor Lacrosse players Jace Fedirchuk and Declan Fines will be headed to Team BC’s main camp this weekend. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Two Alberni Valley minor lacrosse players have been selected to Team BC’s main camp.

Declan Fines and Jace Fedirchuk will be headed to Langley on May 11 to try out for the Peewee division of the BC Box Lacrosse team. The annual camp features up to 60 players competing for 15 spots. This is the second year that Fines has been selected for Team BC tryouts.

Alberni Valley Minor Lacrosse will also be holding their Novice Ice Breaker Tournament this weekend, featuring nine teams and 150 kids from all over the Island. The first games kick off at 4:45 p.m. on Friday, May 11 in both the Coulson and Weyerhaueser rinks at the Alberni Valley Multiplex.

