Alexandra Gross runs for John Paul II school in the Grade 5 girls’ relay race at Bob Dailey Stadium on Friday, June 7 during the annual SD70 elementary school track and field meet. Gross and her teammates finished second in the race. MICHELLE CLARKE PHOTO

Alberni Valley School District’s annual elementary track meet drew hundreds

Students from elementary schools across the Alberni Valley gathered at Bob Dailey Stadium

Hundreds of students from elementary schools across the Alberni Valley gathered at Bob Dailey Stadium in Port Alberni on Friday, June 7 for the annual SD70 district track and field meet.

Events ranging from individual and team track events to long jump, softball throw and shotput took place around the track from 9 a.m. to approximately 2 p.m.

Previous story
Fans pumped for potentially championship-clinching Raptors game tonight

Just Posted

Alberni Valley School District’s annual elementary track meet drew hundreds

Students from elementary schools across the Alberni Valley gathered at Bob Dailey Stadium

Port Alberni high school students bring issues to city hall

Alberni District Secondary School students talk washroom accessibility, food waste

Courtenay-Alberni MP says plastics ban is ‘a beginning’

Canada will ban single-use plastics as early as 2021

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District workers going on strike

CUPE 118 members take action over “unfair” treatment of casual and temporary workers

ARTS AROUND: Celebrate the arts in Port Alberni this weekend

Solstice Arts Festival runs June 14, 15 at the Rollin Art Centre

Stayin’ Alive: Warriors edge Raptors to force Game 6 in NBA Finals

Toronto had lead late before falling 106-105 at home

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

B.C. teen heartbroken after thieves poison his beehive

Mom says she can’t understand why someone would kill bees for no apparent reason

Record-breaking $65M Lotto Max prize up for grabs in Canada

It’s the biggest lottery jackpot ever available to be won in B.C.

Buy your own dinosaur fossil for as low as $7

T-rex fossils are all sold out

Edmonton murder trial hears toddler went from chunky, happy to skin and bones

19-month old Anthony Joseph Raine was left to die outside a church, the court heard

US Catholic bishops convene to confront sex-abuse crisis

Leaders say they ‘face the task of rooting the evil of sexual abuse from the church’

Canfor’s B.C. sawmills shutting down for another 2-6 weeks

All but one curtailing production due to poor lumber economics

Likely first targets of plastics ban? Styrofoam takeout boxes and straws

The process to implement a federal ban on a product usually taking two to four years

Most Read