From left to right: Junior Tyee club members Alex Critchley (third place) Tanner Provencal (second place) and Kayden Jasken (first place). (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Alberni Valley Tyee Club announces ladder board winners for 2020

The overall winner was Morgan Steed with a 31.8-pounder from Whittlestone Point

The Alberni Valley Tyee Club wrapped up the 2020 Ladder Board Derby under smoky skies at Clutesi Haven Marina via a live feed, where the top three prize winners were presented with their hardware and cheques.

The Ladder Board Derby ran from June 6 to Sept. 13. The overall winner of $1500 was Morgan Steed, with a 31.8-pounder from Whittlestone Point. Larry Zimmerman took second with a 28-pounder from Franklin River, and Doug Van Vliet captured third with a 27.8-pound fish from Brady’s Beach.

Morgan Steed also won the Top Fisherman trophy and was presented a signature Tyee Club jacket and a bronze pin for his Tyee.

In Juniors, Kayden Jasken was the $500 winner with a 25.9-pounder caught at Franklin. Tanner Provencal took second ($300) with a 24.8-pounder caught at Lone Tree, followed by Alex Critchley in third place ($100) for his 24.4-pounder also caught at Lone Tree.

A bonus prize of a Garmin device was awarded to Mike Arbanas for the largest salmon caught​ on closing day—this was open to all members and sponsored by Alberni Mobile Marine. The Bad Beat prize of an amundson reel (donated by Island Fisherman magazine) went to Dave Duvall for his fourth place fish of 27.7 pounds.

The club resurrected a prize from its past, given to the adult member in whose boat the largest fish for the Junior ladder winner was caught. The winner of Best Guide was Brad Jasken, who won a bottle of whiskey that turns into a swear jar and $50 for gas.

Following the presentations, donated hidden weight prizes were drawn for all eligible salmon weighed and registered in Adult and Junior club books.

“As a fishing club we pride ourselves in our storied history and inclusiveness over 80 years running,” said Tyee Club president Carolyn Jasken. “We encourage fisherman to take a kid fishing and to teach kids to be good stewards of a resource. The 2020 season will not be remembered as one missed out on, but one that came together and exceeded despite everything that was thrown at us.”

Morgan Steed, the Top Fisherman for 2020, collects his prizes from Tyee Club President Carolyn Jasken. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

