Juan de Fuca 1 goes home with lacrosse gold

Juan de Fuca No. 1 lacrosse team won the gold medal with a win over Victoria Esquimalt No. 2 in Port Alberni’s novice lacrosse tournament on the weekend.

Juan de Fuca No. 2 took home the bronze.

The host Alberni Valley Tyees, even though they beat VELA 1 by a 10–6 margin late Saturday afternoon, did not place in the medal round.

The tournament drew 150 lacrosse players from across Vancouver Island.

