Port Alberni’s Atom Development Bulldogs celebrate a gold medal win at a Squamish hockey tournament over Remembrance Day weekend. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Alberni Valley’s atom Bulldogs win tourney in Squamish

Port Alberni’s atom development Bulldogs’ hockey team returned home victorious from a tournament in Squamish earlier this month.

The Bulldogs started the Remembrance Day weekend tourney with a strong 14–2 win over Comox Valley, then followed up with a hard-fought 4–3 win against Surrey. On Sunday, the Bulldogs beat Port Moody 7–1.

The Bulldogs faced Surrey again in the final, another hard-fought battle, according to a team spokesperson. The teams were tied late in the third period when Kodi Fong scored with 16 seconds left, avoiding overtime and giving the Bulldogs the gold medal.

ICE CHIPSRyan Irg Construction and RotorMaxx Support sponsor the atom development team.

Previous story
Bombers Spiring makes history as 1st woman to have name engraved on Grey Cup

Just Posted

ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre decorates for the holidays

Mistletoe Market begins on Tuesday, Dec. 3

Port Alberni’s Salvation Army kicks off Christmas season

Hope in the Valley breakfast was held at the Royal Canadian Legion

Port Alberni council wants to continue afternoon meetings

Council meetings were shifted from a 7 p.m. start time to a 2 p.m. start time in 2019

Port Alberni residents flee from police after crashing car

Two people have been arrested by Port Alberni RCMP

Coulson Aviation sends helicopters to Chile, Australia to fight wildfires

Chile’s president meets Canadian crew to say thank you

Privacy watchdogs say B.C.-based firm broke rules for political ads on Facebook

AggregateIQ provides election-related software and political advertising

Kamloops teen who admitted to sexually assaulting social workers to get psych assessment

The 13-year-old boy’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act

Kelowna officials choose two parks for temporary homeless camping, dismantle tent city

Two parks have been established for people who need outdoor overnight shelter to set up their tents

Consumer spending ‘cautious,’ B.C. finance minister says

Carole James sees housing sales pick up, resources in decline

Children watchdog blames Alberta, B.C. for lack of coordination before teen’s overdose death

Jennifer Charlesworth, the Representative for Children and Youth, calls out lack of oversight

B.C. teacher disciplined for telling students they ‘suck,’ shoving them in hallway

Teaching licence suspended for one week

NHL investigates allegations Calgary Flames coach used racial slurs

The NHL called the alleged behaviour ‘repugnant and unacceptable’

Vancouver Island woman in custody after parking lot doughnuts, evading police

“Officers made multiple attempts to stop the vehicle from exiting the parking lot”

Washington State trio charged with numerous fishing violations

11 Fisheries Act violations arose out of Sept. 11 Gold River vessel check by fisheries officers

Most Read