Alberni Valley’s atom Bulldogs win tourney in Squamish

Port Alberni’s atom development Bulldogs’ hockey team returned home victorious from a tournament in Squamish earlier this month.

The Bulldogs started the Remembrance Day weekend tourney with a strong 14–2 win over Comox Valley, then followed up with a hard-fought 4–3 win against Surrey. On Sunday, the Bulldogs beat Port Moody 7–1.

The Bulldogs faced Surrey again in the final, another hard-fought battle, according to a team spokesperson. The teams were tied late in the third period when Kodi Fong scored with 16 seconds left, avoiding overtime and giving the Bulldogs the gold medal.

ICE CHIPS…Ryan Irg Construction and RotorMaxx Support sponsor the atom development team.