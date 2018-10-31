Paige Maher (in red) battles with an opponent during a previous wrestling tournament. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Alberni wrestler to represent Canada on the international stage

Paige Maher is one of 10 athletes from across the country travelling to Japan

Alberni wrestler Paige Maher will be representing Canada at the 2018 Saori Cup in Japan.

Maher is one of 10 athletes from across the country that will be travelling to Tsu, Japan on Oct. 31. The athletes will take part in a joint practice and training session with the host Japanese Team on Nov. 2. Maher will celebrate her 15th birthday competing in the tournament on Nov. 3 and 4.

Maher was a key member of the 2018 ADSS team that won the boys, girls and aggregate provincial titles in March. She is the current BC High School Provincial Champion at 75kg—a tournament she dominated without giving up a single point. Maher earned a bronze medal at the 2018 Canadian National Championships, despite being only 14 years old, and won a gold medal at the 2018 BC Summer Games. These accomplishments received the attention of National Team coaches and qualified her to represent her country in Japan.

“Japan is the number one country in the world for women’s wrestling,” said Alberni Wrestling Club President James Messenger. “It is a tremendous opportunity for Paige not only represent Canada, but to train with the best athletes and coaches in the world.”

Maher is well known for her leadership, commitment to excellence, perseverance and community service in the Alberni Valley.

