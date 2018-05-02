Alberni wrestlers cap successful season with awards night

Alberni Wrestling coach Travis Cross awards the trophy for Most Outstanding Senior Male to Aaron Badovinac, a Grade 12 athlete who will graduate this year. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

The Alberni District Secondary School wrestling teams had a dream season, winning the 2018 BC Secondary School championships for both the boys and girls teams, as well as the aggregate trophies and banners.

On April 26 Alberni Wrestling celebrated their accomplishments with the program’s year-end awards.

“We’ve had quite a year,” Alberni Wrestling president Tom McEvay said. “We knew it was a group of kids who could do something special. I think everybody stepped up.”

Numerous wrestlers were honoured for both academic as well as athletic achievements. There were also some fun awards based on events that happened throughout the season.

Rookie wrestler of the year was Wyatt Young, while Mason Bodnar was honoured with the Junior Leadership award. Paige Maher won the Dominator Award, named for 1998 wrestler Tyler Donovan who went through his season without getting scored on. The Roumanis Perpetual Placer award, named for alumni brothers Yorgo and Alexis Roumanis and handed out by their mother, Victoria Roscoe-Roumanis, went to Isaac McDonald, who won a provincial medal in each of the five years he competed in high school wrestling.

McDonald, Daniel Spencer, Aaron Badovinac and Mackenzie Boudreau all shared the Aaron Keitlah Award for Attendance—making all 50 team practices.

William Merry earned the Comeback Award, Seth Price the Dark Horse Award, Ryann Tramer the Unsung Dedication Award, and Prateesh Giri the Character Award.

One of the honours handed out is the gold pin award; coach John McDonald had seen wrestlers in an American tournament with gold pins on their equipment bags, and brought the tradition north. Anytime a wrestler wins a match with a pin, they receive a large gold safety pin. This year’s team pinned their opponents a total of 151 times. Owen Spencer had 20 pins, while Anna Frost had 11.

(A pin happens when a wrestler holds their opponent’s shoulders to the mat for a prescribed period of time. In amateur wrestling, a pin ends the match with a victory for the wrestler who successfully pins their opponent.)

For graduating athletes Isaac McDonald, Aaron Badovinac, Ravi Manhas and Daniel Spencer, the night was an emotional one: their final event as high school wrestlers. Once the awards were all handed out, the four graduating students were given the podium to share their final thoughts. Some of them struggled with tears, while others used humour in relating their best memories and thanking their coaches.

“This program is unlike any other program out there,” Badovinac said in his closing speech. “It’s like a family.

“Once you’re in this program you never leave; it’s a program that always supports you no matter how far you go.”

Badovinac was recognized several times as he was named Most Outstanding Senior Male wrestler. Mackenzie Boudreau earned Most Outstanding Senior Female accolades.

Bobby McKenzie and Paige Maher were recognized as Most Outstanding Juniors. Numerous other wrestlers who will return next year also received year-end honours. They are providing the club with good prospects despite the wrestlers who are graduating, says McEvay.

“With the group of athletes we have, we could be in the running next year as well,” he said.

For a complete list of 2020 winners, see our website at www.albernivalleynews.com in the local sports link.

MAT TALK…Tom McEvay announced that he will be stepping down as president, leaving the spot open for the next generation…McEvay is still organizing an Alberni Wrestling trip to the 2020 Summer Olympics in Buenes Aires, Argentina and said he will still be involved in the organization…Alberni Wrestling’s summer elite camp this year takes place July 12–15 in the ADSS gym and is a qualifier for the BC Summer Games taking place in Cowichan from July 19–22… Mackenzie Boudreau won the draw for a free entry to the tournament.

Award winners are:

Knights of the Armada—Aaron Badovinac, Daniel Spencer, Isaac McDonald, Ravi Manhas

ADSS Boys and Girls Teams – 2018 BC Secondary School Champions

Boys, Girls and Aggregate Trophies and Banners

Grade 7 Graduates—Austin Thomas, Carter Dupperron, Evan McLeod, Keanna Sept, Niko Couture, Rowan Cole (all from Alberni Elem.); Frederick Sieber and Neve Watts (HaaHuuPayak); Rowan Wyton-Hughes (Howitt Elem.); Anika Elder, Caitlynn Baker, Carsyn Wagnor, Cassie Campbell, Jackie Lynn-Croft (all from Maquinna Elem.); Damian Shannon, Kaiden Busse-Smith, River Moore, Kayla Heiman (all from Neill Elem.); Lauren Clark and Waylon Williams (Wood Elem.)

BCSSWA Placers 2018 – Aaron Badovinac, 1st at 74 kg; Bobby McKenzie, 1st at 41 kg; Paige Maher, 1st at 75 kg; Ravi Manhas, 2nd at 45 kg; Isaac McDonald, 2nd at 70 kg; Daniel Spencer, 2nd at 74 kg; Malika McDonald, 2nd at 40 kg; Seth Price, 2nd at 54 kg; Owen Spencer, 2nd at 60 kg; Mackenzie Boudreau, 3rd at 69 kg; William Merry, 4th at 130 kg; Miranda Barker, 4th at 90 kg; Anna Frost, 5th at 54 kg; Jayce Clayton, 5th at 90 kg; Scott Coulthart, 6th at 90 kg

Dominator – Paige Maher

Roumanis Perpetual Placer – Isaac McDonald

Top Grade Awards (Certificates) Mike Ruttan – Top Grade 8 Austin Kasten, Malika McDonald; Top Grade 9 Bobby McKenzie, Paige Maher; Top Grade 10 Miranda Barker, Owen Spencer; Top Grade 11 Jayce Clayton, Mackenzie Boudreau; Top Grade 12 Aaron Badovinac, Daniel Spencer, Isaac McDonald, Ravi Manhas

Comebacks – William Merry

Dark Horse – Seth Price

Diamonds in the Rough – Brenden Iversen and Ezra Frost

Rookie of the Year – Wyatt Young

Junior Leadership – Mason Bodnar

Leadership – Aaron Badovinac and Isaac McDonald

Most Improved Junior – Mason Bodnar

Most Improved Seniors – Anna Frost and Duncan McLeod

Coaches Recognition- Cooper Day, Hunter Seltenrich, Landyn Clayton

Gold Pin Awards – Owen Spencer (20 pins), Anna Frost (11 pins) — Team total: 151 pins

Canada Games Team – Ravi Manhas (2nd Team 2nd at 40kg), Aaron Badovinac (2nd Team 3rd 70kg)

Wrestlers of the Week – Prateesh Giri (Nov. 16), Jayden Iversen (Nov. 23), Owen Spencer (Nov. 30), Miranda Barker (Dec. 1), Anna Frost (Dec. 14), Mackenzie Boudreau (Dec. 21), Jayce Clayton (Jan. 11), Aaron Badovinac (Jan. 25), Ravi Manhas (Feb. 1), Prateesh Giri (Feb. 8), Seth Price (Feb. 15)

Unsung Dedication – Ryann Tramer

National Placers 2018 – Mackenzie Boudreau (4th 65 kg U19 Greco Nationals), Daniel Spencer (4th U19 71 kg FS Nationals), William Merry (6th 125 kg U19 FS Nationals), Isaac McDonald (Bronze 65 kg U19 Greco Nationals), Jayce Clayton (Bronze 92 kg U19 Greco Nationals), Seth Price (Bronze U17 55 kg FS Nationals, 5th U18 Trials), Aaron Badovinac (Gold 71 kg U19 FS Nationals), Ravi Manhas (Silver 45 kg U19 Greco Nationals, Bronze U19 FS Nationals, Anna Frost (Silver 53 kg U17 Greco Nationals), Owen Spencer (Silver 60 kg U17 FS Nationals, Bronze U18 Trials), Paige Maher (Silver 69 kg U18 Trials, Bronze U17 FS Nationals), Scott Coulthart (Silver 92 kg U17 Greco Nationals, 5th FS Nationals).

Attendance – Aaron Badovinac, Daniel Spencer, Isaac McDonald, Mackenzie Boudreau

Aaron Keitlah Attendance Award – Aaron Badovinac and Isaac McDonald

International Honour Roll – William Merry (NAIG), Jayden Iversen (NAIG – 3rd), Morgan Dagenais (NAIG – 3rd), Paige Maher (NW Regionals 2nd), Aaron Badovinac (NW Regionals 5th)

Junior Honor Roll – Austin Kasten, Bobby McKenzie, Brenden Iversen, Cole Robinson, Ezra Frost, George Batt, Hunter Seltenrich, Landyn Clayton, Malika McDonald, Ryann Tramer, Mason Bodnar

Junior Principal’s Role – Paige Maher

Junior Academics/Athletics – Paige Maher

Senior Honor Roll: Aaron Badovinac, Anna Frost, Daniel Spencer, Duncan McLeod, Jayce Clayton,

Mackenzie Boudreau, Miranda Barker, Owen Spencer, Scott Coulthart,

Principal’s Roll – Isaac McDonald, Prateesh Giri, William Merry

Senior Academics/Athletics – Isaac McDonald and Aaron Badovinac

Junior Sportsmanship – Cole Robinson

Character – Prateesh Giri

True Grit– Jayden Iversen

Special Appreciation – Roc Star, Alberni Valley News, and The Peak

Most Outstanding Juniors – Paige Maher, Bobby McKenzie

Most Outstanding Senior Female – Mackenzie Boudreau

Most Outstanding Senior Male – Aaron Badovinac

Brianne Charles, right, a former athlete with Alberni Wrestling, presents the trophy for Most Outstanding Senior Female to Mackenzie Boudreau, April 26 at the organization’s year-end awards. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO