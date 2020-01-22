Alberni wrestlers compete on the road, despite poor weather

Despite a smaller than anticipated team competing, the ADSS senior girls came out on top

Poor weather posed a challenge for Armada wrestlers as they travelled to Campbell River last weekend to compete in the annual Campbell River Invite at Carihi Secondary.

Despite a smaller than anticipated team competing, the ADSS senior girls came out on top, led by the gold medal performance of Paige Maher (69 kg) and bronze medal performance of Miranda Barker (90 kg). The senior boys finished third behind the large Vancouver College and Cowichan Valley teams.

Results for the ADSS team were as follows: Scott Coulthart (110 kg) first, Paige Maher (69-90 kg) first, Mason Bodnar (110 kg) second, Bobby McKenzie (54 kg senior) second, Grant Coulthart (HWT) second, Alex McKenzie (54 kg junior) second, Miranda Barker (90 kg) third, Jax Robinson (54 kg junior) third, Conner Alexander (90 kg) third, Kelcie Sam (36 kg) third, Carter Duperron (59 kg junior) fourth, Cole Robinson (74 kg) sixth. Brett Lehtonin (65 kg) was competitive but did not place.

“We woke up to some pretty miserable road and weather conditions which prevented some of our athletes from attending this tournament,” explained coach Chris Bodnar. “Those that braved the journey wrestled extremely well. Paige Maher and Scott Coulthart have been two of our most dedicated athletes and are seeing the results of their hard work.”

“Two things impressed me today,” added coach Russell Bodnar. “First, the grit shown by grade 12 Miranda Barker was terrific. She battled hard today and won some tough matches. Second, the large showing from our Junior Club elementary wrestlers shows our program will remain strong for the foreseeable future.”

Alberni sent several elementary wrestlers to Campbell River to compete as members of the Alberni Junior Club. AW Neill had a strong performance from Kamryn Mallon (30 kg) first, Lucas Huysmans (25 kg) third, Danika Currie (43 kg) third, Aiden Daumont (32 kg) fourth and Autumn Huysmans (36 kg) fourth. Alberni Elementary’s Aiden See (32 kg) placed fourth and Jordyn George (36 kg) placed second, along with E’cole des Grands Cedars’ Maya Alexander (42 kg) taking third and Wood Elementary’s Janna Hiltz (43 kg) with an impressive outing.

Next up for Armada wrestlers is the Western Canada Age Class Tournament Jan. 24-25, followed by the 37th Alberni Invitational from Jan. 31 to Feb.1, hosted at ADSS.

If you would like more information about the Alberni Invitational, please visit www.alberniwrestling.ca. If you would like to provide sponsorship or can volunteer at the tournament, please contact James Messenger at jmessenger@sd70.bc.ca or Jeannette Badovinac at jbadovinac@sd70.bc.ca.