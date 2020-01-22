Kelcie Sam (in blue) competes at the Campbell River Invite. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Alberni wrestlers compete on the road, despite poor weather

Despite a smaller than anticipated team competing, the ADSS senior girls came out on top

Poor weather posed a challenge for Armada wrestlers as they travelled to Campbell River last weekend to compete in the annual Campbell River Invite at Carihi Secondary.

Despite a smaller than anticipated team competing, the ADSS senior girls came out on top, led by the gold medal performance of Paige Maher (69 kg) and bronze medal performance of Miranda Barker (90 kg). The senior boys finished third behind the large Vancouver College and Cowichan Valley teams.

Results for the ADSS team were as follows: Scott Coulthart (110 kg) first, Paige Maher (69-90 kg) first, Mason Bodnar (110 kg) second, Bobby McKenzie (54 kg senior) second, Grant Coulthart (HWT) second, Alex McKenzie (54 kg junior) second, Miranda Barker (90 kg) third, Jax Robinson (54 kg junior) third, Conner Alexander (90 kg) third, Kelcie Sam (36 kg) third, Carter Duperron (59 kg junior) fourth, Cole Robinson (74 kg) sixth. Brett Lehtonin (65 kg) was competitive but did not place.

“We woke up to some pretty miserable road and weather conditions which prevented some of our athletes from attending this tournament,” explained coach Chris Bodnar. “Those that braved the journey wrestled extremely well. Paige Maher and Scott Coulthart have been two of our most dedicated athletes and are seeing the results of their hard work.”

“Two things impressed me today,” added coach Russell Bodnar. “First, the grit shown by grade 12 Miranda Barker was terrific. She battled hard today and won some tough matches. Second, the large showing from our Junior Club elementary wrestlers shows our program will remain strong for the foreseeable future.”

Alberni sent several elementary wrestlers to Campbell River to compete as members of the Alberni Junior Club. AW Neill had a strong performance from Kamryn Mallon (30 kg) first, Lucas Huysmans (25 kg) third, Danika Currie (43 kg) third, Aiden Daumont (32 kg) fourth and Autumn Huysmans (36 kg) fourth. Alberni Elementary’s Aiden See (32 kg) placed fourth and Jordyn George (36 kg) placed second, along with E’cole des Grands Cedars’ Maya Alexander (42 kg) taking third and Wood Elementary’s Janna Hiltz (43 kg) with an impressive outing.

Next up for Armada wrestlers is the Western Canada Age Class Tournament Jan. 24-25, followed by the 37th Alberni Invitational from Jan. 31 to Feb.1, hosted at ADSS.

If you would like more information about the Alberni Invitational, please visit www.alberniwrestling.ca. If you would like to provide sponsorship or can volunteer at the tournament, please contact James Messenger at jmessenger@sd70.bc.ca or Jeannette Badovinac at jbadovinac@sd70.bc.ca.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Comox’s Team Richards takes junior bonspiel in Port Alberni

Just Posted

B.C. RCMP spent roughly $750K on massive manhunt for Schmegelsky, McLeod

Manitoba RCMP helped with 17-day search through the province’s northern terrain

Party at Char’s Landing raises funds for Port Alberni’s Special Olympics athletes

Fundraiser organized and hosted by Shaw TV’s Nancy Wilmot

Comox’s Team Richards takes junior bonspiel in Port Alberni

Snowy weather doesn’t stop the show

ARTS AROUND: Enjoy Celtic song, poetry and storytelling in Port Alberni

Celtic Chaos returns to Capitol Theatre in March

BUSINESS BEAT: Long-awaited second craft brewery opens in Port Alberni

New year brings new business to central Island community

Four things ‘not’ to do if you run into Prince Harry and Meghan in B.C.

Here is a list of some things you definitely should NOT do, according to the BBC

Drug-dispensing machine model should be expanded to fight overdoses: B.C. doctor

Doctor behind MySafe wants to see the program grow

Future space homes could be made of mushrooms

NASA explores use of fungi to build structures in space

Island Bakery in Cobble Hill to close

Cobble Hill store in business since 1982

Man killed by police in Lytton called 911, asking to be shot: RCMP

Howard Schantz, also known as Barry Schantz was killed following a standoff at his Lytton home

Canadian public health agencies ramping up preparations in response to new virus

Health officials have said there are no confirmed cases of the emerging coronavirus in Canada

‘Naughty boy’: Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77

The comedian has been suffering from a rare form of dementia

Successful end to search for kayakers along the Island river

Father and son located tired and cold, but otherwise OK

Vancouver Island man arrested after police seize suspected illicit drugs in Nanoose Bay

Car impounded after Port Alberni driver clocked travelling at more than twice the posted speed limit

Most Read