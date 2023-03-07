Alberni wrestlers finish 2022-23 season strong at provincials

The Alberni District Secondary School (ADSS) wrestling team finished their season strong at provincials.

The BC School Sports Wrestling Championships took place in Vancouver over the weekend of Feb. 25-26. Senior Carter Duperron led the team, finishing with a silver medal in the 78 kilogram division. Duperron capped off his Grade 12 year by securing a berth to the finals.

“Carter peaked perfectly for this tournament,” said coach Travis Cross. “Leading to the final, he wrestled the best he has all season and showed that he could move with the top wrestlers in BC.”

Finishing third at 69-kg was Grade 11 wrestler Sage Dziekan-Gwilt. Dziekan-Gwilt was very competitive with some of the top girls in the country, upsetting the No. 3 seed and avenging a loss from the Island championships two weeks prior.

“Sage studied her opponents and worked hard over the past couple weeks to come out on top in those close matches,” said coach Richelle McKenzie.

Third place in the 38-kg category went to Grade 8 athlete Nolan Cross.

“Nolan worked hard all year and has some of the best attendance among our junior wrestlers,” said coach Chris Bodnar. “His effort all season showed this weekend. We are excited for his future.”

Grade 11 wrestler Grant Coulthart battled to a fifth place finish in the 110-kg weight class. “That was the best I’ve seen Grant wrestle all year,” said Bodnar.

Rounding out the top six finishes was Grade 9 wrestler Danika Currie. Coach Maureen Miller said the team is “so proud” of the growth Currie has had this season.

“She was aggressive and never gave up, which made for some come-from-behind victories for her at this tournament,” said Miller.

Also representing their school and turning heads on the provincial stage were Grade 11 wrestlers Alex McKenzie, Kelcie Sam, Tony Nickel and Kenneth Lucas. Competing in their first provincial championships were Grade 8 wrestlers Grady Miller and Gavin Fong.

Coach Owen Coulthart said it has been a great school season for ADSS. A number of wrestlers have been chosen to represent the club at the National Championships in March.

“I’m looking forward to helping them prepare for that tournament over the next few weeks,” said Coulthart.

