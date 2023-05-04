Alberni Wrestling caps off 2022-23 season with awards night

Evan McLeod and Carter Duperron received Knights of the Armada plaques, which are presented to graduating wrestlers who have been a part of the program through their entire high school career. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Alberni Valley Wrestling Club capped off a successful 2022-23 season with an awards night last month.

The 45th annual wrestling awards took place at Alberni District Secondary School (ADSS) on April 12 and celebrated the accomplishments of the athletes, coaches and entire program.

Carter Duperron was named the Most Outstanding Senior Male at the end of the night, while Sage Dziekan-Gwilt was named Most Outstanding Senior Female. Nolan Cross took home the award for Most Outstanding Junior.

The wrestling club also presented Knights of the Armada bursaries and plaques to Duperron and Evan McLeod. This award is is presented to graduating wrestlers who have been a part of the program through their entire high school career.

A full list of awards is presented below:

Top Grade 8 Certificate: Nolan Cross

Top Grade 9 Certificate: Danika Currie

Top Grade 11 Certificate: Grant Coulthart

Top Grade 11 Certificate: Sage Dziekan-Gwilt

Top Grade 12 Certificate: Carter Duperron

Comeback Match: Alex McKenzie

Horseshoe: Grady Miller

Dark Horse: Carter Duperron

Diamonds in the Rough: Tanner Evans and Grady Miller

Rookie of the Year: Kenneth Lucas and Tony Nickel

Leadership: Carter Duperron

Most Improved Junior: Danika Currie

Most Improved Senior: Sage Dziekan-Gwilt

Coaches Recognition: Jacob Spencer and Kane Olsen

Gold Pin awards: Grant Coulthart (20 pins) and Sage Dziekan-Gwilt (17 pins)

Potty Mouth: Carter Duperron

Honourary Club Member: Tristen Beaudry

BC Summer Games Team: Alex McKenzie, Danika Currie, Emma Doskotch, Evan McLeod, Grant Coulthart, Janna Hiltz, Kelcie Sam, Owen Coulthart and Sage Dziekan-Gwilt.

Lost and Found: Nolan Cross

True Grit: Kelcie Sam

National Placers: Grant Coulthart, Paige Maher, Scott Coulthart, Alex McKenzie, Sage Dziekan-Gwilt and Danika Currie.

Top Attendance Award: Alex McKenzie

Junior Honour Roll: Danika Currie, Janna Hiltz, Marcus Newton and Tanner Evans

Junior Principal’s Roll: Kane Olsen and Seth Romeril

Junior Academics/Athletics: Marcus Newton

Senior Honor Roll: Carter Duperron, Chase Klus-Brown and Kenneth Lucas

Principal’s Roll: Sage Dziekan-Gwilt

Senior Academics/Athletics: Danika Currie, Janna Hiltz, Marcus Newton, Tanner Evans and Carter Duperron

Junior Sportsmanship: Seth Romeril

Character: Alex McKenzie

Special Appreciation: Port Alberni Port Authority

Most Outstanding Junior: Nolan Cross

Most Outstanding Senior Female: Sage Dziekan-Gwilt

Most Outstanding Senior Male: Carter Duperron

Unsung Dedication: Gavin Fong

Knights of the Armada: Carter Duperron and Evan McLeod

Port AlberniWrestling