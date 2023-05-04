Alberni Wrestling caps off 2022-23 season with awards night

The Alberni Valley Wrestling Club capped off a successful 2022-23 season with an awards night last month.
The 45th annual wrestling awards took place at Alberni District Secondary School (ADSS) on April 12 and celebrated the accomplishments of the athletes, coaches and entire program.
Carter Duperron was named the Most Outstanding Senior Male at the end of the night, while Sage Dziekan-Gwilt was named Most Outstanding Senior Female. Nolan Cross took home the award for Most Outstanding Junior.
The wrestling club also presented Knights of the Armada bursaries and plaques to Duperron and Evan McLeod. This award is is presented to graduating wrestlers who have been a part of the program through their entire high school career.
A full list of awards is presented below:
Top Grade 8 Certificate: Nolan Cross
Top Grade 9 Certificate: Danika Currie
Top Grade 11 Certificate: Grant Coulthart
Top Grade 11 Certificate: Sage Dziekan-Gwilt
Top Grade 12 Certificate: Carter Duperron
Comeback Match: Alex McKenzie
Horseshoe: Grady Miller
Dark Horse: Carter Duperron
Diamonds in the Rough: Tanner Evans and Grady Miller
Rookie of the Year: Kenneth Lucas and Tony Nickel
Leadership: Carter Duperron
Most Improved Junior: Danika Currie
Most Improved Senior: Sage Dziekan-Gwilt
Coaches Recognition: Jacob Spencer and Kane Olsen
Gold Pin awards: Grant Coulthart (20 pins) and Sage Dziekan-Gwilt (17 pins)
Potty Mouth: Carter Duperron
Honourary Club Member: Tristen Beaudry
BC Summer Games Team: Alex McKenzie, Danika Currie, Emma Doskotch, Evan McLeod, Grant Coulthart, Janna Hiltz, Kelcie Sam, Owen Coulthart and Sage Dziekan-Gwilt.
Lost and Found: Nolan Cross
True Grit: Kelcie Sam
National Placers: Grant Coulthart, Paige Maher, Scott Coulthart, Alex McKenzie, Sage Dziekan-Gwilt and Danika Currie.
Top Attendance Award: Alex McKenzie
Junior Honour Roll: Danika Currie, Janna Hiltz, Marcus Newton and Tanner Evans
Junior Principal’s Roll: Kane Olsen and Seth Romeril
Junior Academics/Athletics: Marcus Newton
Senior Honor Roll: Carter Duperron, Chase Klus-Brown and Kenneth Lucas
Principal’s Roll: Sage Dziekan-Gwilt
Senior Academics/Athletics: Danika Currie, Janna Hiltz, Marcus Newton, Tanner Evans and Carter Duperron
Junior Sportsmanship: Seth Romeril
Character: Alex McKenzie
Special Appreciation: Port Alberni Port Authority
Most Outstanding Junior: Nolan Cross
Most Outstanding Senior Female: Sage Dziekan-Gwilt
Most Outstanding Senior Male: Carter Duperron
Unsung Dedication: Gavin Fong
Knights of the Armada: Carter Duperron and Evan McLeod