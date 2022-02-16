Alberni wrestling team wins Island Championship

Kelcie Sam (in blue) won silver at the Island Championship. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Alberni Wrestling Team won the Vancouver Island Secondary School Wrestling Championships in Ucluelet this past weekend.

The ADSS squad finished with 57 points, seconded by a strong USS team with 45 points. The Alberni boys won the male title, while the girls finished tied with GP Vanier for third. This is the 22nd consecutive Island title for the ADSS Boys.

Individually, 13 wrestlers qualified to represent Alberni District Secondary School at the BC High School Championships, which will take place Feb. 24-26.

The Alberni team was led by the gold medal performances of Evan McLeod (57 kg) and Grant Coulthart (130 kg).

Bringing in silver medals were Kelcie Sam (47 kg), Sage Dziekan Gwilt (69 kg), Cole Petrie-Darby (63 kg) and Carter Duperron (74 kg).

Third place finishers included Janna Hiltz (51 kg), Alex McKenzie (57 kg), Chase Klus Brown (63 kg) and Duncan Richardson (84 kg).

Rounding out the placings were Nathan Zvonar in fourth place (74 kg), Eddy Fedirchuk in fifth place (66 kg) and Danika Currie in fifth place (51 kg).

Grade 12 wrestler Kyle Parkar (66 kg) was petitioned into the provincial tournament as he was injured and unable to compete this weekend.

“We knew this season was going to be a rebuilding year after an 18-month pause due to COVID-19, so we are extremely happy that our team was competitive,” said coach Richelle McKenzie. “Placing first in the aggregate and boys divisions and third in the girls division shows we have a great future as we continue to develop.”

Coach Maureen Miller said the team had some “gritty performances” from its young athletes.

“They showed substantial growth given the short season and I’m excited for what’s to come,” said Miller.

The ADSS athletes will be training hard over the next two weeks in preparation for the BC Championships in Vancouver on Feb. 24-26.

