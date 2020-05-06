File art

Alberni youth excel at Knights of Columbus freethrow competitions

Several players won gold at regional, Island championships

Sixteen youth from Port Alberni, ages nine to 12, were named local champions of the 2020 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship.

The youth qualified in March for the Mid-Island Championship. Alberni Valley Council 3435 sponsored the annual competition in Port Alberni. This was prior to coronavirus pandemic restrictions being put in place in B.C.

The Knights of Columbus organization created the event in 1972 to provide an athletic outlet for youth and to encourage the values of sportsmanship and healthy competition.

Paige Margetish was the nine-year-old girl champion and Alex Linning was the winner in the boys division, event coordinator Jack Granneman said.

Carrie Atleo was the 10-year-old girls champion and Deacon Massop was the top of the boys division. Hayleish Watts was the 11-year-old girls champion and James Mollet was the boys top shooter. Sarah Warman was the 12-year-old girls champion and Mario Pranjic was the 12-year-old boys division winner.

Sixteen youth went to the Parksville Mid-Island Championship; Alex Linning came home with a gold in the nine-year-old boys division. James Mollet came home with a gold medal for 11-year-old boys. Mario Pranjic got the gold in the 12-year-old boys division. Emerson Duarte won gold for 13-year-old boys.

Paige Margetish got the gold in the nin-year-old girls division, and Hayleish Watts won gold in the 11-year-old girls division. John Paul II was the top elementary school.

“Congratulations to all the competitors for an excellent Free Throw Competition,” Granneman said.

“Keep up the excellent shooting for next year.”

basketball

