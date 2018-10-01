Alessia Cara named as halftime performer for ‘18 Grey Cup

The 2018 Grey Cup will take place in Edmonton

Alessia Cara performs at the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony in Toronto on September 23, 2017. Canadian singer-songwriter Cara will perform at halftime of the 2018 Grey Cup game.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Donovan

Canadian singer-songwriter Alessia Cara will perform at halftime of the 2018 Grey Cup game.

The CFL made the announcement Saturday night at halftime of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers-Edmonton Eskimos game. The Grey Cup will be held Nov. 25 at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton.

“Performing at the Grey Cup as a Canadian is such an honour,” Cara said in a statement. “Excited to be part of the halftime show and freeze all my fingertips off with you guys.”

The native of Brampton, Ont., won a Grammy Award in January. She followed up her ground-breaking run of six multi-platinum hits with the release of “Growing Pains,” the first single from her forthcoming sophomore album “The Pains Of Growing.”

RELATED: Kelowna kids flag football team wins a trip of a lifetime

“We are so proud to have one of Canada’s most promising stars perform at our pinnacle event, the 106th Grey Cup in Edmonton,” said CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “With Alessia Cara headlining the Freedom Mobile Halftime Show and the action-packed Grey Cup Festival, everything points to another special Grey Cup week and game come November.”

Cara was the 2016 breakthrough artist of the year at the Juno Awards.

RELATED: Shawn Mendes grabs four awards, delivers big surprises at MMVAs

In 2017, Cara was the most-streamed new female artist. She has also received MTV Video Music Awards, iHeart Radio Music Awards, Radio Disney Music Awards, ASCAP Pop Awards.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.