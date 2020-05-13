Kayla Peffers overtakes her father, Al Peffers, in a grudge match on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Kayla was the first ever female racer in the Sproat Lake Regatta. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Annual Sproat Lake regatta cancelled

Regatta association says event will be planned for 2021 as long as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted

Boating enthusiasts will have to wait until 2021 for the next regatta on Sproat Lake.

The Alberni Valley Regatta Association announced on April 26 that the 2020 Lightning on the Lake event has been cancelled due to COVID-19. The event had been scheduled for July 10–12 at Sproat Lake Provincial Park.

British Columbia’s medical health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, has said no large gatherings may take place in the province this summer.

“We hope everyone is keeping well and staying safe through all this,” the association posted on its Facebook page. “We look forward to hosting future events when the dust has settled and we are on the other side.”

In the meantime, people have been posting memories of the regatta and other boating news on the Facebook page for people who cannot get enough of the sport.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictBoatingCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hockey parents unsure about the future of minor hockey with COVID-19

Just Posted

Annual Sproat Lake regatta cancelled

Regatta association says event will be planned for 2021 as long as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted

Rollin Art Centre to host virtual summer arts programs for kids

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rollin Art Centre is going virtual

Fish parcels from home: A coastal B.C First Nation’s link with dispersed members

Despite the pandemic, Kyuquot First Nation will continue with its annual food fish distribution for members dispersed outside traditional lands

Artist Ali Spence finds freedom to paint in adopted Vancouver Island home

Spence is one of several artists whose work is showing online at DRAW Gallery

Tseshaht First Nation youth raises more than $1K for cancer research

‘It was hard not to be able to hug him and our family’

Trudeau not ready to talk about extending U.S. travel ban, even as deadline approaches

Prime minister says conversations with U.S. president are ongoing

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

RCMP crying foul over stolen Duncan chickens

Between April 29 and April 30, approximately 24 chickens were stolen from Hope Farm Healing Centre

NDP calls for universal sick-leave benefits as people return to work

Without sick leave, Leader Jagmeet Singh says people could bring the virus to work

After grizzly spotted in B.C. village, mayor warns not to come searching for the bears

Wildlife warnings have been issued in Sayward, but people are ignoring it and going out in search of the bear to get photographs

B.C. begins broad COVID-19 survey, with option for antibody testing

Database of health, work impacts to guide public health

Teen suspect in custody after allegedly crashing stolen bus into rock wall

After a quick break in Greater Victoria, driver returns to find his bus gone

Health Canada approves serological test to detect COVID-19 antibodies

Testing will help inform public health decisions to protect the health of Canadians.

‘Rapid, serial dating’ a no-go even as people expand their pandemic bubbles: Dr. Henry

Slow and steady is the name of the dating game right now, top doctor says

Most Read