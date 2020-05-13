Annual Sproat Lake regatta cancelled

Regatta association says event will be planned for 2021 as long as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted

Boating enthusiasts will have to wait until 2021 for the next regatta on Sproat Lake.

The Alberni Valley Regatta Association announced on April 26 that the 2020 Lightning on the Lake event has been cancelled due to COVID-19. The event had been scheduled for July 10–12 at Sproat Lake Provincial Park.

British Columbia’s medical health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, has said no large gatherings may take place in the province this summer.

“We hope everyone is keeping well and staying safe through all this,” the association posted on its Facebook page. “We look forward to hosting future events when the dust has settled and we are on the other side.”

In the meantime, people have been posting memories of the regatta and other boating news on the Facebook page for people who cannot get enough of the sport.



