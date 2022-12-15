Canada’s Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje perform their ice dance free dance during the ISU World Team Trophy Figure Skating competition Friday, April 12, 2019, in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Toru Hanai

Canada’s Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje perform their ice dance free dance during the ISU World Team Trophy Figure Skating competition Friday, April 12, 2019, in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Toru Hanai

Any two athletes can compete together domestically in ice dance, pairs: Skate Canada

Previous definition was one woman and one man

Skate Canada has updated its policies so that ice dance or pairs teams competing domestically can be composed of any two athletes.

Canada’s governing body of figure skating announced Tuesday that its definition of “team” for athletes training in the Podium Pathway will be revised to consisting of “two skaters.”

The previous definition was one woman and one man.

Skate Canada said in a tweet that there are no new event categories, and any team can enter the pair or ice dance disciplines at any Skate Canada domestic event.

The Podium Pathway is a high-performance training path for athletes looking to compete at national or international championships.

The definition and the language will be updated in Skate Canada’s rule book, Podium Pathway documents and the scoring system.

“Ice dance is my passion, and although beautifully steeped in tradition, the future of our sport depends on looking critically and assertively at who and who is not represented,” said Kaitlyn Weaver, a two-time Olympian and a member of Skate Canada’s Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Accessibility Operating Committee.

“All skaters deserve to have a home on the ice — inclusive of their fullest selves. I look forward to seeing that become a reality in the competitive arena.”

RELATED: Transgender cyclist wins world title, backlash ensues

Figure Skating

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: NFL’s ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ suddenly very relevant for San Francisco 49ers

Just Posted

A pair of ADSS students pose for a photo with a bin full of non-perishables during the Athletic Department’s food drive on Monday, Dec. 5. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni students collect food for the community

The ADSS senior boys basketball team after their third place finish in Courtenay. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Alberni senior boys finish third at Isfeld Ice hoops tournament

Sproat Lake VFD Firefighter Isaac McDonald, left, accepts a donation of food from his Dad, John McDonald, at the Harold Bishop Fire Hall on Pacific Rim Highway, during a food drive on Dec. 10, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department fills vintage firetruck with food

Port Alberni artist Michael Wright builds up the base below his metal sculpture of a grey whale, placed on a berm on San Group property along Stamp Avenue. Wright has since added a green copper sea turtle, and is working on a full-sized basking shark. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni artist Michael Wright finds unorthodox home for metal sculptures

Pop-up banner image