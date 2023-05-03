Athletes of all ages try out ringette at Alberni Valley Multiplex

Members of the Comox Valley Ringette Association took part in a “Come Try Ringette” session at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Sunday, April 23. (SONA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE AV NEWS) Theo Linning, 7, of Port Alberni gives this sport a try. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE AV NEWS) Rose Petty, 6, from Comox, takes her ring down the ice. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE AV NEWS) Lucas Linning, 9, of Port Alberni takes his ring down the ice. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE AV NEWS) Participants take turns firing shots on goal during a “Come Try Ringette” session on Sunday, April 23. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE AV NEWS) Members of the Comox Valley and Alberni Valley ringette associations gather with newly registered athletes on centre ice. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE AV NEWS)

BY SONJA DRINKWATER

Special to the AV News

More than two dozen athletes took to the ice at the Alberni Valley Multiplex last month for an opportunity to try out ringette.

There were 26 people registered, from five years old to adults, for the tryout session hosted by the new Alberni Valley Ringette Association on Sunday, April 23.

Organizers say there has been a lot of interest in the sport from women age 30-plus, and also from the U10 and U12 players. The ringette association is hoping to have leagues in all ages.

For the final half-hour of the session, two teams from Comox played a demonstration game of ringette for the benefit of attendees.

The ringette association will soon have a website, but for now they can be found on Facebook and Instagram. To contact them, email avringette@gmail.com.

