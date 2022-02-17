From left silver medal winner Canada’s Cassie Sharpe, gold medal winner China’s Eileen Gu and bronze medal winner Canada’s Rachael Karker celebrate after the women’s halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

B.C. freestyle skier Cassie Sharpe captures silver medal at 2022 Beijing Olympics

Defending event champion turns in strong showing coming off serious injury

Comox-raised freestyle skier Cassie Sharpe has returned to the Olympic podium.

Sharpe captured a silver medal in the women’s halfpipe final on Day 14 at the 2022 Beijing Games, finishing with a best score of 90.75 among her three runs. Rachael Karker of Erin, Ont. won the bronze with a score of 87.75, with both Canadians finishing behind winner Eileen Gu of China, who posted a score of 95.25.

Sharpe finished sixth in qualifying action on Wednesday, with a best score of 86.25. Canada now has 22 medals at the Games (four gold, six silver and 12 bronze).

Sharpe won gold at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games in South Korea but is coming off a serious injury. Approximately a year ago, she tore her ACL (anterior cruciate ligament), partially tore her MCL (medial collateral ligament) and fractured her femur. The injury occurred at the X Games Aspen 2021.

Gu become the first action-sports athlete to earn three medals at the same Winter Olympics.

Results:

Women Freeski Halfpipe

Final

1. Gu Ailing Eileen, China, 95.25.

2. Cassie Sharpe, Canada, 90.75.

3. Rachael Karker, Canada, 87.75.

4. Kelly Sildaru, Estonia, 87.00.

5. Li Fanghui, China, 86.50.

6. Hanna Faulhaber, United States, 85.25.

7. Zhang Kexin, China, 78.75.

8. Amy Fraser, Canada, 75.25.

9. Zoe Atkin, Britain, 73.25.

10. Brita Sigourney, United States, 70.75.

11. Carly Margulies, United States, 61.00.

12. Sabrina Cakmakli, Germany, 54.00.

— VI Daily Staff, with a file from CP

