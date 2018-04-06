B.C. golfer in first-place tie as second round of Masters tees off

Even before he teed off to start his second round at the Masters, B.C. PGA golfer Adam Hadwin moved up the standings, after some leaderboard shuffling from golfers who teed off earlier on Friday morning.

Hadwin – an Abbotsford native who lists his home course as South Surrey’s Morgan Creek Golf Course – finished his first round at famed Augusta National in a tie for fourth place, but he sat in a first-place tie Friday morning, before teeing off at 11 a.m. Pacific Time.

Hadwin shot a three-under par 69 on Thursday, tied with five others. Jordan Spieth was the first-round leader after an opening round of 66, but he tumbled down the leaderboard early Friday morning after shooting four-over par on the first eight holes.

Hadwin is currently tied with Matt Kuchar, Bernd Wiesberger, Henrik Stenson, Charley Hoffman and Patrick Reed for first place. Of the lead group, only Kuchar and Wiesberger began their second round before Hadwin.

Earlier this week, Hadwin also took part in the pre-Masters Par 3 tournament – which was highlighted by the grandson of Jack Nicklaus sinking a hole-in-one. For the event, Hadwin’s wife Jessica served as his caddy.

If Hadwin is able to continue his run of strong play during Friday’s second round, he should make the cut and play into the weekend. Last year, at his first-ever Masters tournament, he placed 36th overall.