B.C. Lions become first CFL team to hire full-time female coach, adding Walter to staff

Former national team player Tanya Walter hired as a defensive assistant

The B.C. Lions are the first CFL team to hire a full-time female coach, adding Tanya Walter as a defensive assistant Tuesday.

The native of Forestburg, Alta., began coaching at Edmonton’s St. Francis Xavier High School in Edmonton in 2017 and continued through last season.

“I am honoured and grateful to the Lions organization for providing me the opportunity to make this significant step in my coaching career,” Walter said in a statement. “I can’t wait to get to work with this Lions team.”

Walter began playing football in 2013 with the Edmonton Storm of the Western Women’s Canadian Football League. She also played for Alberta’s provincial squad as well as the Canadian women’s team that won a silver medal at the 2017 IFAF women’s world championship event.

“I am excited for the opportunity to add Tanya to our coaching staff,” said Rick Campbell, the Lions head coach and co-GM. “Along with her experience and dedication to the game of football, Tanya’s work ethic and enthusiasm will be valuable to our entire team.”

Walter has also served as a guest coach with the Canadian Junior Football league’s Edmonton Huskies as well as an assistant with the West Edmonton Raiders girls tackle football squad.

