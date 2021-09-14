Canada’s Connor Braid (6) runs the ball against Fiji during World Rugby Sevens Series action in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, March 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ben Nelms

Canada’s Connor Braid (6) runs the ball against Fiji during World Rugby Sevens Series action in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, March 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ben Nelms

B.C. rugby stalwart Connor Braid retires in wake of Tokyo Olympics

Sevens star also had 26 caps for the Canadian 15s team

Canadian rugby veteran Connor Braid has announced his retirement.

The 31-year-old from Victoria joins sevens teammates Nate Hirayama and Conor Trainer in leaving the sport. All three were part of the Canadian squad that finished eighth at the recent Tokyo Olympics.

“I’ve decided to hang up the boots and call the career after Tokyo,” Braid wrote in a social media post. “To every coach and team who gave me a chance; thank you. This sport is such a good education to young athletes around values and respect. I don’t know another game like it in that way.

“Thank you to the fans and my opponents. It’s been an absolute pleasure to get to know you. To my teammates, I love you. My greatest joy, hands down, has been sharing the locker room, the stadium tunnel, and the pitch with you. I am so grateful for that. Thank you for being you.”

He also thanked his family for its “unwavering support.”

In addition to his sevens career, Braid won 26 caps for the Canadian 15s team between 2010 and 2018. He started at inside centre in a 23-18 loss to Italy in the 2015 Rugby World Cup, only to see his tournament end early when he suffered a broken jaw and concussion in the 14th minute.

Braid played professionally for Doncaster Knights, London Scottish and Worcester Warriors in England, and Glasgow Warriors in Scotland.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: How a scrawny kid from Oak Bay bulked into one of rugby sevens’ best

Rugby Canada

Previous story
Tailgating, face-painted fans back in force at U.S. NFL stadiums
Next story
Port Alberni Bombers get rude welcome to the VIJHL from Campbell River Storm

Just Posted

Port Alberni Bombers forward Gavin Mastrodonato is stopped by Storm goaltender Carlos Siso during a game in Campbell River on Friday, Sept. 10. (RONAN O’DOHERTY / Black Press)
Port Alberni Bombers get rude welcome to the VIJHL from Campbell River Storm

First responders are dealing with a rollover between two vehicles in the intersection of Anderson Avenue and Melrose Street that occurred after 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2021. (ELENA RARDON/ Alberni Valley News)
Two-vehicle rollover MVI blocks Port Alberni intersection

Port Alberni Toy Run president David Wiwchar says the 2021 festivities will happen on Sept. 18–19, 2021, with the ride through the city on Saturday and the poker run for participants on Sunday. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni Toy Run returns Sept. 18 with modified look

Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department’s Engine 55 transports the late Capt. Rob Favel’s family away from a memorial service at Glenwood Centre while fellow Alberni Valley firefighters stand at attention, Sept. 11, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Alberni Valley firefighters hold line of duty memorial service for one of their own