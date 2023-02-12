FILE - Snowboarder Darcy Sharpe, Comox, B.C., won his first X Games gold medal last month in Aspen, Colo., in a Feb. 13, 2020 story. On Feb. 12, 2023, he won gold in slopestyle at the World Cup in Calgary. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

B.C. snowboarder Darcy Sharpe wins World Cup slopestyle gold in Calgary

Win is a first in slopestyle for the 27-year-old

Canadian snowboarder Darcy Sharpe won men’s World Cup slopestyle gold Sunday in Calgary.

The 27-year-old from Comox, B.C., posted a winning score of 88.85 points in the second of his three runs. Sharpe’s victory was the first of his career in slopestyle.

Dusty Henricksen of the United States was second with 82.66 and Sharpe’s Canadian teammate, Cameron Spalding of Moonstone, Ont., took third with 77.33.

Julia Marino of the United States won women’s gold ahead of runner-up Laurie Blouin of Quebec City and bronze medallist Jasmine Baird of Georgetown, Ont.

Marino won with a score of 78.36 points. Blouin scored 76.41 just ahead of Baird with 76.21.

Calgary’s World Cup was an international warmup for the world championship Feb. 19 to March 5 in Bakuriani, Georgia.

The Canadian Press

Skiing and Snowboarding

