B.C. soccer club gets professional membership; can join Canadian Premier League

Clubs from B.C., as well as Halifax, Calgary, Port City, and York Region, Ont., got seal of approval

Four groups were approved for professional club membership by Soccer Canada on Saturday, paving the way for them to potentially join the Canadian Premier League.

Clubs from B.C., as well as Halifax, Calgary, Port City, and York Region, Ont., got the seal of approval at the national governing body’s annual general meeting in Yellowknife.

The Canadian Premier League was approved for league membership with Soccer Canada last year, along with clubs in Hamilton and Winnipeg.

READ MORE: Could Surrey be the next stop for a pro soccer team?

CPL is set to debut as a professional men’s soccer league in the spring of 2019, and will serve as a Tier I league.

FIFA, the sport’s world governing body, still has to approve the league and its clubs.

Recognition from Canada’s national association was a necessary step before that could happen.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian baseball players in the big leagues more likely to bat left: study

Just Posted

Pot Luck Ceramics launches new way of giving

Come by Port Alberni store on May 5, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Port Alberni’s maritime gull needs a name

Maritime heritage society holds contest for ‘newest resident’

Vancouver Island couple completes real-life Back to the Future trilogy

Proposal, wedding and baby announcement all based around the movies

History comes alive at Regional Heritage Fair in Port Alberni

Alberni Valley Museum hosts 16th annual fair at Echo Centre, May 4–5

Make memories matter at Port Alberni Walk for Alzheimer’s

Alberni Valley honours caregivers on Sunday, May 6

VIDEO: B.C. man reminds others to lock up garbage after bear gets curious

A Vancouver Island man captures video of garbage-raiding bear on his driveway

Provincial program to bring disaster planning into B.C. stores

Read-made shopping lists, displays will help British Columbians plan ahead, Jennifer Rice said

Bruins forward Brad Marchand warned by NHL to stop licking people

Marchand licked Ryan Callahan’s ace in second period of Friday’s 4-3 overtime victory

Modular housing projects to create 2,000 jobs in B.C.: Horgan

B.C. companies are being contracted to build some of the 2,000 modular housing units in province

Aga Khan celebrates diamond jubilee with stop in B.C.

His Highness the Aga Khan is touring Canada to commemorate 60 years in the position

B.C.’s Nancy Greene Raine says goodbye to politics

The B.C. senator and former Olympic skier will be turning 75 this year, and looks to retiring

Canadian baseball players in the big leagues more likely to bat left: study

Nine of 13 Canadian players in Major League Baseball batted left in the 2016 season

B.C. university to launch mini-satellite, study dark energy

University of Victoria engineering students to work with B.C. designed CubeSat, only 10cm by 10cm

BC Transit upgrades fleet for Highway 16 after Greyhound nixes routes

Buses that can carry more passengers will curb hitchiking along the Highway of Tears, officials hope

Most Read