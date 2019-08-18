BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs add experience to blueline

Jimmy Rayhill commits to Bulldogs as main training camp set to start Aug. 19

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs are hoping their latest signing will add skill and intelligence to their blueline for the 2019-20 season.

The Bulldogs late last week received a commitment from 2001-born defenceman Jimmy Rayhill to suit up in the BCHL after spending the last three years with The Gunnery Prep School in Connecticut. He served as the team’s captain during the 2018/19 campaign while scoring eight goals and totaling 28 points in 31 games.

“We’re very excited to add Jimmy to our team,” says Bulldogs head coach Joe Martin. “He’s a puck moving defenceman who reads the ice well, and his skill set and character build on our team strengths of skating and work ethic. We’re thrilled that he’s decided to take the next steps in his hockey career in a Bulldogs uniform.”

Rayhill is committed to play NCAA Division I hockey at Cornell University.

“I was very impressed by the Bulldogs coaches and organization and I feel like they understood me and my strengths as an hockey player,” says Rayhill, who describes himself as a mobile defenseman who likes to join the rush and create offense. “I thought the BCHL would be the best place for me to develop on and off the ice. I hope to help the team have success this season and leave Alberni ready to contribute and an impactful player for my college team.”

Rayhill will join his new teammates when the Bulldogs’ 2019 main training camp opens at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Monday, Aug. 19. He will be one of 43 returning, committed and prospective Bulldogs players competing for spots on the team over three days of practices and scrimmages, including a pair of Red vs. White intrasquad games at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, Aug. 20 and Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Watch for Alberni Valley News reporter Elena Rardon’s preview of training camp online at www.albernivalleynews.com and in our Aug. 21 print edition.

