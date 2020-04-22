BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs add size, leadership for 2020-2021 season

Adam Jeffrey has spent the last two years with the Leamington Flyers of the GOJHL. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

BCHL team has been busy with signings during the offseason

Although BCHL hockey is over for the 2019-2020 season, the Alberni Valley Bulldogs have been preparing for next season with a series of signings.

On April 4, the Bulldogs announced that they have committed to 18-year-old Brandon Buhr for next season. Buhr is a 6’1” and 190 pound forward from North Vancouver who spent last season with the West Van Academy Midget Prep team. In 34 games, Buhr posted 33 goals and 38 assists for 71 points, good for fifth in league scoring.

Buhr also suited up for six games with the West Kelowna Warriors as an affiliate player last season, including three playoff games. He picked up a pair of assists in those six games.

“Brandon is a player we’ve had interest in for a while,” said Alberni Valley Bulldogs head coach Joe Martin in a press release. “He brings some size up front and we really like his decision making. We think Brandon has the potential to be an impact player for us and we can help move him on to college hockey.”

Buhr said he was “happy and grateful” for the opportunity.

“It wouldn’t have been possible without the help of all my former coaches, teammates and, most of all, my parents,” he said. “I’m excited to join the Bulldogs and get started in the BCHL.”

Just a few days later, the Bulldogs announced that they have added 19-year-old forward Jacob MacDonald to the lineup for next season.

MacDonald, from Burlington Ontario, spent the 2019-2020 season with the Hamilton Kilty Bs in the GOJHL. MacDonald notched 33 goals and added 44 assists for 77 points. Those totals earned him the Russel Masterson Memorial Award as the league’s MVP and the Brent Rubel Memorial Award as Rookie of the Year. MacDonald spent the previous three seasons with Blyth Academy.

“We’re really excited to add a player of Jacob’s calibre,” said Martin. “He was the captain for his club in Hamilton last season and for us, adding players with leadership and a competitive drive was really important. Bulldogs fans will enjoy watching Jacob play.”

MacDonald said he was “very excited” to join the Bulldogs organization.

“The opportunity that lies ahead of me is one I’ve always wanted,” he said. “To help the Bulldogs win and earn a Division 1 scholarship. Everything I’ve heard about Port Alberni has been positive, from the community to the fans and more. I can’t wait to get things going.”

On April 10, the Bulldogs welcomed 2001-born Adam Jeffrey to the organization.

Jeffrey is a 6’4” and 200 pound forward from Windsor, Ontario who spent the past two season with the Leamington Flyers of the GOJHL.

In 97 career games with the Flyers, Jeffrey posted 34 goals and 58 assists for 92 points. He was originally a draft pick of the OHL’s Oshawa Generals.

“Adam a big body who can contribute offensively,” said Martin. “He’s a playmaker who makes players around him better. He’s also a competitor and brings solid leadership credentials, as well.”

Jeffrey also said he was excited to join the Bulldogs organization.

“I’ve heard nothing but great things about the staff, ownership and group of guys,” he said. “I can’t wait to get things going.”

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHL



