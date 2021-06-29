BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs add to roster with GOJHL players

Melady and Kai will both join their new Bulldogs teammates for training camp in September

The Bulldogs have added forward Cole Melady to their roster for 2021-2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs are building their roster for the 2021-22 season with two recent acquisitions from the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League.

The Bulldogs announced on June 23 that they have acquired 2003-born forward Cole Melady from the Stratford Warriors in exchange for future considerations.

Melady is a native of Seaforth, Ontario and posted 11 goals and 31 points for the Warriors during the 2019-2020 GOJHL season.

The 5’11” and 175-pound forward will be a welcome addition to the Bulldogs forward core for the upcoming BCHL season, said head coach and general manager Joe Martin.

“Cole is a player that is strong on the puck, a solid penalty killer, and will add strong character to our locker room,” said Martin.

For Melady, making the move to British Columbia is something he’s very excited about.

The Bulldogs also announced that they have acquired 2003-born defenceman Kai Greaves from the Waterloo Siskins of the GOJHL.

In the 2019-2020 season, the 6’1″ and 180-pound Greaves posted five goals and added 16 assists for 21 points in 48 GOJHL games.

Greaves is excited to be headed to Port Alberni. “I am excited for the opportunity and can’t wait to get started with the Bulldogs,” he said.

Martin said he is looking forward to what Greaves will bring to the Bulldogs’ back end.

“We’re excited to add Kai to the Bulldogs,” Martin said. “He is a very well-liked teammate amongst our group who brings a very smart and strong approach to his game.

Melady and Kai will both join their new Bulldogs teammates for training camp in September.

