BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs add versatile forward from AJHL

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Jacob Bosse beats a defender in a race to the puck during a game against the Surrey Eagles in 2019. Bosse was traded to the Alberta Junior Hockey League in February 2021. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs are making moves in the offseason.

The Bulldogs announced on Wednesday, June 2 the addition of 2002-born forward Ethan Leyer from the Whitecourt Wolverines of the AJHL. The acquisition completes a trade the Bulldogs made in February, which sent Jacob Bosse to Whitecourt.

Leyer is committed to play NCAA hockey with St. Cloud State University. He has appeared in 114 AJHL games, posting 27 goals and 44 assists. His best season was in 2019-2020, when he recorded 17 goals and 31 assists.

“Ethan is a versatile forward,” said Bulldogs head coach and general manager Joe Martin in a press release. “He’s proven he can score and has continued to grow his whole game. He’s ready for another step in his career, and I’m excited the Bulldogs can provide that.”

On June 3, the Bulldogs also announced that they have acquired 2002-born forward Max Dukovac from the Nanaimo Clippers. This move completes the Moe Acee trade from the 2020-2021 season. Dukovac most recently played for the Chicago Mission U18 team, based out of the High Performance Hockey League (HPHL). He had 21 points in 14 games, including 10 goals.

ICE CHIPS…Bulldogs fans can expect to see more of former Bulldogs forward Austin Spiridakis, as he was recently traded from the Prince George Spruce Kings to the Nanaimo Clippers.

