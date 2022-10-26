BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs aim to snap three-game losing streak at home

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Ludovik Tardif carries the puck down the ice in Chilliwack during a showcase game against the Vernon Vipers. (GARRETT JAMES PHOTOGRAPHY)

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs are hoping to snap a three-game losing streak with a pair of home games this weekend.

The team travelled to Chilliwack last week to play in the BCHL Showcase and dropped their first game against the Vernon Vipers 5-3 on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Things were looking good on Thursday when the Bulldogs went up 3-1 after two periods against defending Fred Page Cup champions the Penticton Vees, who are undefeated so far in BCHL action. But the Vees scored a flurry of goals in the third period and won the game 7-4.

On Oct. 21, the Bulldogs travelled to Merritt to face the Centennials and found themselves in the penalty box for close to half the game. The final score was 6-5 for the Centennials.

This weekend, the Bulldogs are back on home ice starting Friday, Oct. 28 when they host the Coquitlam Express. This will be followed by a game against the visiting Chilliwack Chiefs on Saturday, Oct. 29. Puck drop for both games is 7 p.m. Tickets are available at www.albernivalleybulldogs.ca or at the Bulldogs office at the Alberni Valley Multiplex.

