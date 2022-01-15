BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs alumnus earns Hobey Baker nod for second straight year

19 BCHL almuni are up for the Hobey Baker Award this year

A former Alberni Valley Bulldogs player has been nominated for the top award in college hockey for the second year in a row.

Keaton Mastrodonato is one of 77 players to be nominated for the Hobey Baker Award this year, which is given annually to the top NCAA men’s ice hockey player. In addition to their performance on the ice, candidates for the award must exhibit strength and character on and off the ice, contribute to the integrity of the team, display outstanding skills in all phases of the game and show scholastic achievement and sportsmanship.

This is the second year in a row that Mastrodonato has been nominated for the award.

Mastrodonato is in his junior year at Canisius College. He has appeared in 21 games this season and leads his team—and Atlantic Hockey—with 22 points (1o goals and 12 assists). The Powell River product also paces Atlantic Hockey in both game-winning goals (3) and shorthanded goals (2), placing him in the top 10 nationally in both categories.

Prior to his time at Canisius, Mastrodonato played for the BCHL’s Alberni Valley Bulldogs for three seasons, amassing 40 goals and 54 assists in 125 regular-season contests. He led the Bulldogs in scoring in the 2017-18 season.

Mastrodonato is one of 19 BCHL almuni up for the Hobey Baker Award this year.

The first phase of fan balloting for the award runs now through March 6. Fans can cast their vote daily by going to the Hobey Baker website at www.hobeybaker.com/vote.

The list of nominated players will be narrowed to a top 10, and the winner will be announced in March.

