BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs and Cowichan Valley Capitals swap home games

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs and Cowichan Valley Capitals have agreed to switch home game dates due to on-going ice issues at the Alberni Valley Multiplex.

The Bulldogs announced that their Saturday, Nov. 23 scheduled home game against the Capitals has been postponed, and the club will now play Saturday in Duncan.

The Bulldogs will make up the home game on Saturday, Nov. 30, provided the facility is back up and running.

“First, a huge thank you needs to go out the entire Capitals organization for their willingness to switch dates with us,” said Bulldogs president David Michaud in a press release. “That appreciation extends right from ownership, to [head coach] Mike Vandekamp, down to the fans for their willingness to be so accommodating for us while we continue to wait for Technical Safety BC to approve the repairs made to the Alberni Valley Multiplex and give our community our ice rink back.”

READ MORE: Port Alberni cools its heels over ice plant, waits for manufacturer to arrive

The Bulldogs have now been forced to either postpone, or relocate a total of six games since Nov. 8, a little more than 20 percent of their home schedule. Michaud said while fans have been mostly supportive, he knows they are frustrated.

“We’re stuck in the position of dealing with this challenge day by day,” he said. “We’re incredibly fortunate that our fan base has been as supportive as they’ve been.”

The Bulldogs played on Sunday, Nov. 17 in a sold-out rink in Campbell River, and a Tuesday, Nov. 19 game against the Prince George Spruce Kings has been moved to Oceanside Place in Parksville.

READ MORE: Sold-out crowd enjoys BCHL game at the Brindy

“Our fans proved on Sunday just how lucky we really are,” said Michaud. “The support in Campbell River was outstanding and we were blown away by the number of people who made the drive.”

Paid tickets for the Saturday, Nov. 23 game can be used during the make-up date on Nov. 30. Fans unable to attend can swap the ticket for a voucher good for any remaining 2019-20 regular season game.